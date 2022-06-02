🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Investigators have located what is believed to be the firearm allegedly used by Christopher Nelson Carmona in Wednesday’s attempted murder of a woman outside a nail salon in Pittston Township, according to a press release from the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office.

Pennsylvania State Police Major Chris Paris said, “Continued forensic examination will be conducted, but the sheer size of the area searched requires that the credit go to the front line Troopers and officers who have worked tirelessly to conduct a full, fair and complete investigation.”

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce offered similar sentiments.

“This case is the culmination of the cooperation of nearly a dozen agencies immediately responding and working selflessly together toward the same goal. Although we are far from finished, police have shown amazing progress in finding the accused and now the likely weapon involved. We will continue to work tirelessly to bring the suspect to justice,” he said.

Carmona, 37, of Manhattan, N.Y., was located and arrested Wednesday night around 8:30 p.m. after a massive manhunt that shut down Route 315 and an I-81 off-ramp, as court records stated.

Allegations levied against Carmona state that he fled on foot after shooting a woman twice in her back outside a nail salon in the Pittston WalMart shopping center.

The woman, whose identity or relationship to Carmona have yet to be released, underwent surgery on Wednesday.

Carmona’s online records site a previous robbery conviction in 2011, for which he served six years in a New York state prison. Furthermore, his vehicle, a Honda CRV, was shown to have been involved in a pursuit with New Jersey State Police earlier on Wednesday.

Carmona was quoted in court records as having said, ““Hey FBI guy, don’t look at me like I just committed a murder. Do your (expletive) homework. She got shot with a 9, I’m carrying a 32 and a 40 and one of them doesn’t have bullets,” though the same records state he was in possession of 9mm ammunition and the previously stated two other pistols.

Carmona was arraigned overnight by District Judge Alexandra Kokura Kravitz in Pittston on numerous charges, including: criminal attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault, illegal possession of a firearm, reckless endangerment and two counts of simple assault. Carmona was deemed a flight risk and a danger to society and remains housed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail.