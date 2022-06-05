County’s newest stadium blends modern with ‘Memorial’ tradition

The new stadium at Wilkes-Barre Area High School bypasses the traditional, large array of floodlights for sets of “Show” LED lights that can change colors.

Embracing what is often considered a security risk area, plans call for this walkway under the home side bleachers to have some Wilkes-Barre Area Wolfpack logos, benches and space for possible kiosks or tents for organizations to connect with students.

The outline of an 8-lane running track is visible around one end zone of the new multi-purpose field in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District stadium under construction in Plains Township.

Wilkes-Barre Area School District Superintendent Brian Costello stands on what will eventually be a walkway connecting the two sets of bleachers on the opposite sides of the districct’s new stadium. With a “sunken field” design, the concrete pad in the background is at the top of the “away” side bleachers, at nearly the same level as the high school roads and sidewalks, not pictured, to the right.

The framing of what will be a tunnel for athletes to run through onto the field opens up with a direct view of the front of the new Wilkes-Barre Area High School, making the tunnel line up with the central corridor in the high school dubbed “Main Street.”

PLAINS TWP. — Forget big glaring floodlights, this stadium has “Show” LEDs that can change color. Forget bad sound from the speakers, this system notifies the sound booth of poor sound quality in different sections with easy, color-coded adjustments. Forget video camera tripods, three cameras able to follow action will provide built-in streaming ability every time.

But don’t forget the “tunnel” allowing athletes to emerge from one side of the bleachers to a (presumably) roaring crowd. It’s a deliberate throwback to the older stadium being replaced, an intentional link between past and future.

“It’s not Memorial Field,” Wilkes-Barre Area School District Superintendent Brian Costello said of the district’s rapidly emerging new sports complex by the high school, referring to the name of the stadium it replaces. “But I feel like we accomplished Memorial Field.”

Costello provided a tour of the new, $9 million facility this week, and he did so with his usual enthusiasm for what he argues is a strong mix of the best of the new with homage to the old.

From the start, the idea was to place the field within site of the school’s main entrance without obstructing the view of forests and mountains beyond. It was done by “sinking” the field, so that a large concrete pad along the top of the away bleachers is at roughly the same level as the school sidewalks, creating an easily accessed space for wheel chair spectators. (Handicap access on the home side comes through connections between a sidewalk under the bleacher to front row positions).

Across the field, the home bleachers rise higher and wider to hold more than double the away side, but there isn’t as much earth beneath them thanks to landscaping and natural contours that make the ground lower on that side. This made the tunnel possible, allowing athletes to come out of the future field house behind the home section and run through it to artificial turf.

Conferring with students who played at the district’s Memorial Stadium adjacent to the former Meyers High School, Costello said one aspect kept coming up. “All the players talked about running through the tunnel” that emerged from that school. The sunken field recreates that feeling, but the stadium is a far cry from the old constraints of Memorial.

For starters, looking to either end zone shows wide open space, forests and mountain ridges in the distance, rather than walls or building rooftops seen in the old urban facility. Yet Costello notes the stadium’s field is oriented so the sun will rise and set roughly from one side of the bleachers to the other, reducing the likelihood of athletes getting blinded by a low evening sun.

Emerging from the tunnel, the main entrance to the new school is visible dead ahead. This, Costello says, makes it feel like an extension of the school’s main hallway dubbed “Main Street.” It also means that at other, non-athletic events such as graduations or special ceremonies, most people will have the school in the background.

The futuristic-looking lights are “Musco Show Lights” which appear tiny compared to the old arrays of massive floodlights, but Costello said the company has assured they will provide ample illumination, along with the ability to change colors.

While the main field will be lined for football, the facility will be multi purpose for field hockey, soccer, lacrosse and track. The bed and shape of an eight-lane oval track clearly rings the field, and beyond one end zone there are already the shapes for broad jump and pole vault activities, with plans to put areas for javelin and shot put in an area beyond the home bleachers (the projectiles thrown away from the stadium, of course).

Along the edge of the end zones, where the goal posts spring up, are covered holes designed to be uncapped to hold a series of poles — resting in a pile nearby during the tour — to hold a net that would catch balls and other items used in the other sports, preventing them from flying out to the oval track or beyond.

During early construction of the new high school, Costello proved he sees things barely there. He did this while strolling along black, rutted ground destined to become the paved walkway around the end of the stadium to the field house, envisioning tents and kiosks set up by clubs and extracurricular school groups to tout their offerings during sporting events.

“I’m hoping to be able to bring in food trucks,” he adds, which would supplement offerings from the concession stand while paying part of the proceeds to booster clubs.

Even under the home bleachers — often a security concern for schools — he sees positive space. The tension rods that form large “X” shapes between posts holding up bleachers will be covered with material sporting school logos, benches strategically placed next to them to prevent people from accidentally (or purposely) walking into them. A paved walkway is set off from the space beneath the lowest bleachers by a rail with the option of more kiosks or tent stands lining the other side, nearer the field house.

“We want to make the space under the bleachers accessible for patrons, not hidden from them.”

And a road will loop behind the field house for emergency and other vehicles.

The stadium is expected to be open for games at the start of the 2022-23 school year this fall, but the field house and its amenities — particularly fan restrooms — will have to wait. Costello said the goal is to have them operations by the start of the spring sports season.

After the field house is done, the district will look to add two more multipurpose fields nearby, without all the extras of the stadium.

Prior to construction of the new high school, various programs split among three older buildings. Now they are all unified under one admittedly large roof. Similarly, sports events were split among various facilities, with Memorial Stadium being the central venue. Completing the stadium this fall and the other fields in the not-so distant future should bring most, if not all, sports activities to a single location.

When it comes to participating in school activities, Costello has a simple vision: “I want to get it so the kids spend the whole day on campus.”

