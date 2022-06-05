🔊 Listen to this

“In war, there are no unwounded soldiers” – Jose Narosky

Established in February 2009, Hunts For Healing is a non-profit fund of the Luzerne Foundation and a completely volunteer organization operating out of Ringneck Ridge game preserve outside of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania. Their mission is to help veterans of the post 9/11 conflicts heal spiritually, emotionally and physically.

Veterans, especially combat veterans, are different from civilians who have not spent time in the military. In the military, service members become part of a squad of about 4 to 12 people. The squad eats together, sleeps together, patrols together and will do anything to support each other. They become brothers.

Combat medicine has made great strides in recent years. Many injuries that would have killed a soldier in the Vietnamese conflict are able to be treated today, resulting in a military member who has suffered and survived a catastrophic injury being medically discharged. This cuts him off from his squad and he is to return home to a civilian population, where a large percentage of people have never served and have no idea how to help. All too often, the service member isolates, self-medicates with alcohol and other substances, and spirals downward. The result is a self-imposed separation from society and a high suicide rate.

Hunts For Healing works to intervene by offering several events each year to veterans. Most have to do with hunting and fishing and are provided at no cost to the veteran. Each participant is assigned a volunteer mentor who acts as their guide and caretaker.

The outdoor hunting and fishing events are therapeutic in their own right, however the real purpose of the event is to get the veteran back with his or her comrades who face the same issues they do. No alcohol or non-prescribed drugs are allowed at the events. While they are at Hunts for Healing they eat, enjoy the outdoors and bunk together. The arriving veterans usually begin on guard with their backs to the wall and arms crossed, however as the vets get to know each other, they realize that they are not alone and find the camaraderie that they’ve been missing.

At the end of Saturday’s farewell dinner, the veterans and their mentors share their experiences. The same veterans who just 4 days ago were quiet and aloof are now smiling and hugging each other. They came in as strangers and leave as family members. The healing process for our combat veterans is a long road and Hunts for Healing works daily to put those who have served us on the right path back.

Should you wish to support Hunts for Healing please feel free to donate via the Luzerne Foundation website listed below or by mail.

If you are similar to the volunteers of Hunts for Healing and have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania – please give us a call at the Luzerne Foundation.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.

“In war, there are no unwounded soldiers” – Jose Narosky

Established in February 2009, Hunts For Healing is a non-profit fund of the Luzerne Foundation and a completely volunteer organization operating out of Ringneck Ridge game preserve outside of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania. Their mission is to help veterans of the post 9/11 conflicts heal spiritually, emotionally and physically.

Veterans, especially combat veterans, are different from civilians who have not spent time in the military. In the military, service members become part of a squad of about 4 to 12 people. The squad eats together, sleeps together, patrols together and will do anything to support each other. They become brothers.

Combat medicine has made great strides in recent years. Many injuries that would have killed a soldier in the Vietnamese conflict are able to be treated today, resulting in a military member who has suffered and survived a catastrophic injury being medically discharged. This cuts him off from his squad and he is to return home to a civilian population, where a large percentage of people have never served and have no idea how to help. All too often, the service member isolates, self-medicates with alcohol and other substances, and spirals downward. The result is a self-imposed separation from society and a high suicide rate.

Hunts For Healing works to intervene by offering several events each year to veterans. Most have to do with hunting and fishing and are provided at no cost to the veteran. Each participant is assigned a volunteer mentor who acts as their guide and caretaker.

The outdoor hunting and fishing events are therapeutic in their own right, however the real purpose of the event is to get the veteran back with his or her comrades who face the same issues they do. No alcohol or non-prescribed drugs are allowed at the events. While they are at Hunts for Healing they eat, enjoy the outdoors and bunk together. The arriving veterans usually begin on guard with their backs to the wall and arms crossed, however as the vets get to know each other, they realize that they are not alone and find the camaraderie that they’ve been missing.

At the end of Saturday’s farewell dinner, the veterans and their mentors share their experiences. The same veterans who just 4 days ago were quiet and aloof are now smiling and hugging each other. They came in as strangers and leave as family members. The healing process for our combat veterans is a long road and Hunts for Healing works daily to put those who have served us on the right path back.

Should you wish to support Hunts for Healing please feel free to donate via the Luzerne Foundation website listed below or by mail.

If you are similar to the volunteers of Hunts for Healing and have a cause near to your heart and want to make a difference here in Northeastern Pennsylvania – please give us a call at the Luzerne Foundation.

Do you want to make our community better? So do we. Let’s do it together.