BEAR CREEK TWP. — A man was charged with physically and sexually assaulting a girl while his mother is accused of covering up bruises on the child’s face with makeup.

State police at Wilkes-Barre arrested Mathew John Garcia, 36, and Lillian Garcia, 53, after the child was questioned by a forensic interviewer at the Luzerne County Children Advocacy Center, according to court records.

Investigators allege the girl was abused inside an apartment at Oyo Motel on state Route 115 in Bear Creek Township.

State police responded to the apartment to conduct a welfare check on May 20 after receiving an anonymous phone call regarding a concern for the girl.

When troopers knocked on the door, Mathew Garcia became evasive and would not permit the troopers inside to see the girl. After several minutes, Mathew Garcia permitted the girl to go outside wearing a mask that obstructed most of her face, according to court records.

When the girl removed the mask, troopers allegedly observed bruises on her right cheek that were covered with makeup.

State police in court records say Mathew Garcia and his mother blamed a 2-year-old girl who may have autism for causing the facial bruises on the older girl. The Garcias claimed the younger girl would throw toys that would strike the older girl, court records say.

Court records say the older girl was reluctant to show investigators and Luzerne County Children & Youth caseworkers her body to determine if she had other bruises.

The two girls were taken into protective custody and later learned both were covered with lice. When the older girl was taken to a hospital, a medical evaluation revealed she had bruises on her back and facial bruises that resembled fingerprints, court records say.

The older girl was first questioned by a forensic interviewer on May 26 but did not make any statements about being abused, taking a defensive position by covering her body.

State police in court records say the older girl was questioned a second time at the Children’s Advocacy Center on June 6 describing how Mathew Garcia would slap, punch, kick and hit her with a belt all over her body. She further claimed during the interview he assaults her sexually, making notes in a diary writing wanting a “a better life,” and “they need to stop bosing (sic) me around,” court records say.

The older girl said when troopers first showed up at the apartment on May 20, Lillian Garcia put makeup on her face to cover bruises and made her wear a face mask, according to court records.

Mathew Garcia was charged with six counts of aggravated assault, two counts of strangulation, and one count each of corruption of minors, indecent assault, simple assault, endangering the welfare of children and terroristic threats.

Lillian Garcia was charged with hindering apprehension and endangering the welfare of children.

Mathew Garcia and Lillian Garcia were arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer in Wilkes-Barre and jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $100,000 and $10,000 bail, respectively.