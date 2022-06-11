🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON — Taly Kornfeld and Karen Kalna Blum, JCC Tribute Gala Event co-chairs, announced that the Commission on Economic Opportunity was the Friedman JCC’s honoree for the 2022 Tribute Gala, held Wednesday evening, June 8.

Nick Toma, news anchor from WBRE Eyewitness News, served as master of ceremonies, entertaining the crowd of more than 145 people representing diverse populations throughout the NEPA community.

Rabbi Larry Kaplan, head rabbi at Temple Israel synagogue, gave an inspirational invocation, while Rev. Dr. Robert Zanicky of First Presbyterian Church of Wilkes-Barre provided the priestly blessing and benediction.

State Sen. Lisa Baker was on hand and offered greetings and read a proclamation from the state Senate lauding the good work of CEO.

The CEO Food Bank provides food assistance to the Friedman JCC and other faith-based and 501(c)3 nonprofit community organizations to distribute to needy families. The Food Bank works to reduce hunger and promote proper nutrition in addition to preventing food waste. The Food Bank serves four counties in Northeast Pennsylvania — Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

According to Gary Bernstein, chief executive officer of the Friedman Jewish Community Center, “the JCC has truly benefited with its relationship and association with CEO. The JCC professionally operates Sara’s Table at the Kraus-Chaiken Food Pantry. The Friedman JCC has and continues to have a significant role in addressing the issues of food insecurity in our community. With CEO’s help, we are helping and providing for our NEPA community.”

WBRE 28 WYOU 22 Eyewitness News, O’Donnell Law Firm, Fellerman & Ciarimboli Law PC, Friedman Hospitality Group, First National Bank of PA, Sara’s Table Anonymous Donor and Kronick Kalada Berdy & Co. were the major sponsors supporting this event.

“This fundraising event has raised significant dollars for our wonderful JCC programs services and helping serve those families and individuals in our community that are most in need,” Bernstein said.