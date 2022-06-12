🔊 Listen to this

The motorcade portion of the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival Parade is seen on Main Street Saturday.

JoAnn Schrimmel, 56, of Dallas wears pierogies in her hair as she watches the Wyoming Valley West Cheerleaders perform during the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival Parade on Saturday.

Pierogi Man leads the Pierogi Festival Parade down Main Street in Ewardsville on Saturday.

A highlight of the 2022 Edwardsville Pierogi Festival was Saturday’s parade, which included community groups, cartoon characters, classic cars — and, of course, Pierogi Man. In its eighth year, the festival drew a record number of vendors this year.