The Pierogi Festival Parade comes down Main Street in Edwardsville on Saturday. Fred Adams | For Times Leader

The Pierogi Festival Parade comes down Main Street in Edwardsville on Saturday.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Click here to subscribe today or Login.
<p>A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle waves to the crowd during Saturday’s parade.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle waves to the crowd during Saturday’s parade.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>Pierogi Man leads the Pierogi Festival Parade down Main Street in Ewardsville on Saturday.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

Pierogi Man leads the Pierogi Festival Parade down Main Street in Ewardsville on Saturday.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>JoAnn Schrimmel, 56, of Dallas wears pierogies in her hair as she watches the Wyoming Valley West Cheerleaders perform during the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival Parade on Saturday.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

JoAnn Schrimmel, 56, of Dallas wears pierogies in her hair as she watches the Wyoming Valley West Cheerleaders perform during the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival Parade on Saturday.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader
<p>The motorcade portion of the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival Parade is seen on Main Street Saturday.</p> <p>Fred Adams | For Times Leader</p>

The motorcade portion of the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival Parade is seen on Main Street Saturday.

Fred Adams | For Times Leader

A highlight of the 2022 Edwardsville Pierogi Festival was Saturday’s parade, which included community groups, cartoon characters, classic cars — and, of course, Pierogi Man. In its eighth year, the festival drew a record number of vendors this year.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR