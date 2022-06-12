Home News Tasty parade hits the streets of Edwardsville News Tasty parade hits the streets of Edwardsville By Times Leader - June 11, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinReddItEmailPrint The Pierogi Festival Parade comes down Main Street in Edwardsville on Saturday. Fred Adams | For Times Leader 🔊 Listen to this Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Click here to subscribe today or Login. A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle waves to the crowd during Saturday’s parade. Fred Adams | For Times Leader Pierogi Man leads the Pierogi Festival Parade down Main Street in Ewardsville on Saturday. Fred Adams | For Times Leader JoAnn Schrimmel, 56, of Dallas wears pierogies in her hair as she watches the Wyoming Valley West Cheerleaders perform during the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival Parade on Saturday. Fred Adams | For Times Leader The motorcade portion of the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival Parade is seen on Main Street Saturday. Fred Adams | For Times Leader A highlight of the 2022 Edwardsville Pierogi Festival was Saturday’s parade, which included community groups, cartoon characters, classic cars — and, of course, Pierogi Man. In its eighth year, the festival drew a record number of vendors this year. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Students say goodbye to ‘Sweet Schuyler Ave.’ Crowd enjoys food, crafts and music at Edwardsville Pierogi Festival Wolfpack celebrated at WBA’s first graduation for new high school View Comments Weather Wilkes-Barre few clouds enter location 61.6 ° F 69.2 ° 58.9 ° 77 % 0.9mph 24 % Sun 69 ° Mon 83 ° Tue 83 ° Wed 86 ° Thu 75 ° Exclusive Subscriber-Only Content