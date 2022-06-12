Times Leader, WBRE team up to share stories on flood’s 50th anniversary

On June 23, 1972, the rain-swollen Susquehanna River overflowed its banks, and the Wyoming Valley was, in the words of a hastily prepared early edition of the Times Leader, “in the throes of the greatest disaster in its history …”

The words were no exaggeration, as anyone who lived through the Agnes flood and its aftermath understands.

The story has been told many times, but this time is different.

Just as the emergency crews and volunteer sandbaggers were working against time as the river swelled, recounting the tales of those who survived Agnes feels like a battle against time.

For on this 50th anniversary, the number of people who remember is far fewer than when we looked back in past years. Some of the people we would have liked to interview have, sadly, passed on.

Recording and preserving the stories of those who are still here to remember takes on new meaning as that epochal natural disaster recedes into the past like the muddy waters that caused it.

To do that, we embarked on a project that combines the resources and collective memories of two longtime local news organizations: Our own, and those of WBRE TV. We have been collaborating on interviews with people who remember — including some members of our own staffs, and their families.

As we recount the tale, it is worth noting that both news organizations, located in downtown Wilkes-Barre, were, like so many businesses, temporarily flooded out of their offices in 1972.

Our joint coverage of the 50th anniversary begins with today’s preview and will continue throughout the coming week. It will include daily broadcasts on WBRE, stories in the Times Leader, and special online content from both organizations, including digitally remastered video, photos, archival stories, and more.

We’ve talked with residents about their stories of survival, with community leaders who were — and are — responsible for protecting the valley from further destruction, with journalists who covered the story, and with those who have studied the impact of the flood on our communities.

What to watch for

• Like us, WBRE will be previewing the coming week’s stories today.

• Watch for their reports on afternoon and evening news broadcasts between Monday and next Sunday, June 19.

• We will have new stories on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday this week, followed by a special section in our Sunday, June 19 edition. Also watch for some powerful archival stories in our Monday and Tuesday e-editions this week.

• WBRE’s special Agnes webpage is https://www.pahomepage.com/agnes-at-fifty-a-look-back-at-the-flood-of-1972/

You also can access it through the QR code that appears with this story.

• The Times Leader’s special Agnes webpage is https://www.timesleader.com/agnes

We thank each and every one of you who shared your stories with us, and we thank our news partners at WBRE for their gracious collaboration.

While a tragedy of this magnitude is nothing to celebrate, the many ways in which The Valley with a Heart rebounded are an inspiring story worth remembering.

We hope that the stories we bring you this week will be inspiring, and also something you can share with your children and grandchildren for years to come.