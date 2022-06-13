Fifty years ago this month, as a tropical storm weaved its way northward, life in the Wyoming Valley went on as usual. Not for long.

Editor’s note: This powerful moment-by-moment account of the Agnes flood by Tom Mooney — then a staff writer, today our history columnist — was first published on the 20th anniversary of the disaster in 1992. It appears here as it did then.

***

It began as a “tropical depression,” or area of low barometric pressure, over Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula on Thursday, June 15, 1972.

Twelve days later, weather observers last glimpsed it as another weak low over the North Atlantic Ocean near Nova Scotia, Canada.

In between those dates, the windy, watery storm known as “Agnes” tore through the eastern seaboard of the United States, killing 122 people (four in Wyoming Valley) and doing an estimated $3 billion in damages.

As it stalled and danced over Pennsylvania, Agnes entered history. The rain-filled monster sent the Susquehanna River to an all-time height, spilling over its dike-lined banks and sending thousands of people fleeing to higher ground. It turned Wyoming Valley into a bizarre landscape of deep water, wailing sirens and flames from fires no one could reach.

When the water fell back, it was as if armies had fought up and down the Valley. Fine homes were left wrenched into the streets, debris hung from wires, shopping centers were muddy ghost villages, newborn babies were bawling in makeshift hospitals and families were trying to reunite without telephones or bridges.

***

The weekend that Agnes took shape in the Caribbean was, in most ways, a very ordinary late-spring time for Wyoming Valley. Moviegoers in downtown Wilkes-Barre could choose between the violent Mafia drama “The Godfather” and “Carnage,” billed as being in the tradition of “Psycho.” Racing at Pocono Downs was under way.

With Father’s Day coming up Sunday, Iorio’s Restaurant was announcing a dinner special for dad at $3.95, and Pastor Dennis Madeira of Kingston’s Westmoor Church of Christ announced a sermon entitled “Are You a Good Father?”

End-of-model-year sales offered a Pontiac Catalina for $3,590 and a Ford Torino for $2,449. The Sells and Gray Circus planned to open its shows the following Thursday in Edwardsville.

Not all was happy. In the early hours of Saturday, June 17, young Kevin Barker of Kingston was shot to death across the street from an Edwardsville tavern by an unknown man who jumped in his car and sped away.

That Saturday was also the day several apparent burglars were arrested in Washington, D.C. One of the men taken into custody early that morning in the Democratic Party’s offices in the Watergate building turned out to be James McCord, a security chief for President Nixon’s re-election organization.

The weather service announced a light rain, produced by faraway Agnes, would likely continue for a few days.

***

The giant atmospheric disturbance, meanwhile, was building its power. On Friday, June 16, centered over the Caribbean Sea, it was declared a tropical storm and given a name beginning with “A,” since it was the first of the season. By early evening the following day, still over the Caribbean, the storm’s winds reached 75 miles an hour, and it was designated a true hurricane.

There was nothing to distinguish Agnes from the many other storms that had struck America’s southeastern underbelly as it finally made landfall in the Florida panhandle about noon on Monday, June 19. In fact, as the storm moved over land its winds began to diminish. Hurricane Agnes was downgraded back to Tropical Storm Agnes.

Windy or not, the storm was still deadly. In Florida’s Okeechobee City it spawned a tornado that ripped through a mobile home park, killing six people.

Moving northward, the storm passed through Georgia on Tuesday the 20th, entering South Carolina Wednesday morning bearing northeast. Those states saw mostly crop damage, with little flooding.

In North Carolina that Wednesday, however, small streams and some larger rivers began flooding, and several drowning deaths were reported. It looked as if Agnes wasn’t ready to die yet.

***

Wyoming Valley had suffered many disastrous floods in the distant past. In the springs of 1865, 1875, 1902 and 1929 the Susquehanna River, choked with run-off from melting ice upstream, had risen well beyond its banks and flooded large areas of Wilkes-Barre and the West Side.

In 1972 older people still talked of the great flood of March, 1936 as the worst disaster ever to hit the Valley. It outranked the tornado of 1890 and Hurricane Hazel of 1954. Nearly everyone had a story of himself, or a friend or relative, who had been evacuated in a little rowboat. There was even a popular spiral-bound book of photographs of main streets filled with water that reached nearly all the way up to business signs and traffic lights. Parents, pointing to markers on public buildings showing the height of the water, explained to their children that once the flood was here.

But by 1972 the fading pictures had a quaint charm. Few thought any disaster like that could happen again. How could it? In the early 1940s the United States Army Corps of Engineers had constructed an impressive dike system. Lining both sides of the river, it was designed to protect Wyoming Valley’s most heavily populated low-lying areas.

The dike project came with a price. It had virtually destroyed Wilkes-Barre’s magnificently landscaped River Common, with its gardens, streetlights and walkways. On the West Side, about a third of neatly manicured Kirby Park, including the zoo and bandstand, had been lopped off for the dikes and left to turn, forgotten, into a jungle.

But walking or relaxing on the pathways atop those dikes, people looked down at the meandering river and felt safe.

They had reason to. Five times since they were built, the dikes had held back severe rises in the river. Just eight years earlier, in 1964, a surge of water that in years past would have brought disaster stopped about five feet below the top of the dike system, which varied from 35 to 37 feet. Even the 1936 level of 33.32 feet would have been contained by those thick, strong, reassuring walls.

Great floods, with their scenes of familiar streets turned suddenly into lakes, were folklore.

***

What made Agnes unique, experts at the National Hurricane Center would later say, was the storm’s immense size. Its “circulation envelope” was so big that it was capable of producing a lot more rain than the average hurricane. The havoc continued in Virginia and Maryland Wednesday the 21st as Agnes skirted the Middle Atlantic coast and began drawing upon the ocean for strength. Far from being played out, Agnes appeared to be a growing threat now.

That Wednesday the Weather National Service put northeastern Pennsylvania under a flash-flood watch and warned that small streams could overflow their banks. The spring had been cool and wet, and the ground was less able to absorb new rainfall than it normally would have been.

Parts of Maryland were being hit by 10 inches and more of rain. Record low barometric pressures were being catalogued in New Jersey and New York.

All over the northeast, too much water was pouring into the streams and rivers.

***

It was on Thursday, June 22, that northeastern Pennsylvania began to experience its first flooding as smaller streams overflowed their banks and rainwater ran wild.

With parts of Interstate 80 flooded, state police in Luzerne County began waving motorists away from the inter- change near Drums. At Danville, a bridge weakened by rushing water collapsed under a 63-car freight train, sending the diesel engines and several cars into a stream.

That morning a stretch of Route 655 between Mocanaqua and Nescopeck had to be closed for high water. In early afternoon Route 11, near Shickshinny, was closed to all vehicles but large trucks.

In Shickshinny itself a broken dam sent water cascading into the main streets, forcing evacuations. Gardner Creek, in Jenkins Township, overflowed and began flooding homes in the Westminster section, forcing families out.

A section of Route 309 in Kingston Township washed out completely, leaving a four- or five-foot depression in the ground. In the Trucksville section, water rushing down a hillside knocked a Holcomb’s Grove Road home off its foundation.

Reports also filtered in from outlying areas. Near Bloomsburg, in Columbia County, there were some rescues by boat, and a nursing home threatened by rising waters of a nearby creek was evacuated. Route 11 was under high water, and the Geisinger Medical Center at Danville was becoming difficult to reach.

Elsewhere, severe flooding, evacuations and drownings were reported up and down the Susquehanna. Harrisburg had deep water in the streets, and Gov. Milton Shapp was evacuated along with other refugees.

Now Tropical Storm Agnes was doing something strange, something that made it unique and especially deadly among storms. Having become a rain-making machine, it began to move westward, doing a circling move over central Pennsylvania and then drifting northward over western New York, drenching the northeast more and more.

***

The ultimate danger to Wyoming Valley, however, would not be the small streams, but the river. Once again the community would have to rely on its dike system.

By the sheerest accident, the first stage of the battle would be fought that Thursday at Plymouth, where there was a major weak spot in the dike.

A sewer line that ran under the dike near Ferry Street had collapsed in March, and part of the dike had sunk with it. Administrative delays held up repair work by the Army Corps of Engineers. As Agnes approached, nervous Civil Defense and borough officials realized water could pour right through, flooding the low-lying portions of the borough.

Nearly 200 volunteers and National Guardsmen, using truckloads of shale and rock, built a cofferdam and furiously filled and stacked sandbags. But by Thursday evening, with the river having risen dramatically to more than 17 feet, it had become clear the jerry-built barrier would not be enough. A crest of 37 feet was now being predicted, and the workers had not been able to rebuild the dike past 32 feet.

At about 11 p.m. Deputy Civil Defense Director John McCormick gave the evacuation order, and police cars with bullhorns took to the streets, telling people to move up to higher ground. The attempt to plug the gap went on, but early the following morning, with water pouring over the break, the order to abandon the effort was given.

The fight had not started well.

***

In Wyoming Valley, a reading of 22 feet for the Susquehanna is called “flood stage.” That means the water has reached the top of its natural banks and is at the foot of the dikes. The dike system was designed to contain the river for a total of 35 feet.

Later and better information by midnight led Civil Defense river watcher Nicholas Souchik to calculate that the crest would now be around 40 feet, well above the capacity of the dikes. As far as could be determined, Civil Defense Director Frank Townend said, the river would likely spill over the dikes at about 10 a.m., and he made the decision to order residents to evacuate all low-lying areas. But in the event the river did not go that high, sandbagging at key points was to continue.

In the war with the river, the Valley’s retreat began in the early hours of Friday, June 23. Soon after midnight Mercy Hospital in Wilkes-Barre and Nesbit Hospital in Kingston began evacuating patients to facilities on higher ground.

As the water continued to rise, police began closing bridges threatened with inundation: the Eighth Street Bridge in Wyoming, the Water Street Bridge in Pittston, the North Street Bridge linking Wilkes-Barre and Kingston were all shut down through the early morning.

Beginning Thursday night, more and more flood news began to appear on radio and television, preempting commercials and programming. It started with notices of event postponements. Eventually it was endless lists of road closures and Civil Defense news.

At 5 a.m. Townend went on the radio, ordering the evacuation and calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging. Police helped, sending cruisers around the various towns to spread the warning.

Over the rest of the gray, misty morning, thousands of people — by car and on foot — streamed in a melancholy parade up to higher ground, to the homes of friends and relatives or to refugee centers they’d been told to go to.

***

For most of Wyoming Valley, Friday, June 23, was the day the flood hit.

By 10 a.m., with temperatures in the 60s and a fine mist in the air, the water stood at 37.20 feet, nearly four feet higher than it had reached in 1936, and it was still rising.

The river was making its first inroads in the city, sloshing over the dike at Ross Street and Riverside Drive. Threatened by the water rising near the Luzerne County Courthouse, Civil Defense moved its headquarters up from the sub-basement. UGI Corp. asked its customers to limit their use of electrical power to the essential. The telephone company made a similar request. By late in the morning, though, electricity and phone service were going out in some areas.

At 11:14 Townend ordered the sandbagging stopped and the volunteers to move to safety. The wail of sirens began.

A news photographer summed up the sense of defeat when he snapped a picture of hundreds of volunteer sandbaggers sprinting away from the dike near Riverside Drive.

Wilkes-Barre’s Market Street Bridge, the last connecting link between the east and west sides of the Valley, closed shortly before noon. About an hour later water was filling Kennedy Boulevard in Pittston and lapping at the courthouse steps in Wilkes-Barre.

By 1:30 p.m. it was pouring over the dikes near the Gateway Apartments in Edwardsville. By 2 p.m., there were radio reports that the flooding was moving up South Main Street and had reached the Boston Store. By 2:30 p.m. the Midway Shopping Center in Wyoming was reported to be taking water.

***

It was possible that gray, misty afternoon to stand on the mountainside and watch a steady parade of evacuees move up from the Valley as sirens wailed endlessly.

It was also possible to see fires burning out of control. An entire block of Wilkes-Barre’s wholesale district along East Northampton Street blazed furiously. Fireboats were of little use. Another fire started on South Franklin Street.

Some things were more difficult to see. At bends in the river the onrushing water did terrible damage.

In Forty Fort, near the historic cemetery, sandbagging efforts were abandoned late in the morning. At approximately 3 p.m. a huge whirlpool formed, tore into the cemetery from below, and swept up gravestones, trees and more than 1,000 coffins, scattering them far and wide.

At Wilkes-Barre’s Riverside Drive and Charles Street the water surging over the dike hit with tremendous force, knocking big homes from their foundations and battering them down to piles of broken wood.

There was no normal communication. Radio stations and Civil Defense, having moved from the courthouse, worked together out of the Wilkes-Barre Area School District’s headquarters. Television station WBRE, Channel 28, moved equipment to a nearby mountain and broadcast as well as it could from outdoors. The Wilkes-Barre Record put out its usual Friday morning edition, while the afternoon Times Leader was able to get out just an early edition whose lead story began “Wyoming Valley was in the throes of the greatest disaster in its history today.”

Telephone service was gone, and it was possible to get from one side of the Valley to another only by boat or helicopter.

Fleets of yellow school buses began to ferry evacuees to yet-more-outlying areas. Those who were lucky slept Friday night in the homes of strangers who’d volunteered to take them in. Others used the floors of firehouses.

By 10 p.m. the water level stood at 38.50 and was still rising.

***

By Saturday morning aerial observers looked down on a bizarre landscape of roofs sticking out of a sheet of brown water. Incredibly, the water was still rising.

Businesses had had no chance to move stock. Even automobile dealers left most of their vehicles behind. Police and fire departments operated out of makeshift quarters.

The bridges had held up well. A few smaller ones had been swept away, but the major ones remained in place until Saturday. At about 6 in the morning, a big section of the North Street Bridge, running from Kingston almost clear over to Wilkes-Barre, snapped off and sank.

Rescues were still going on. Many had thought they would wait out the flood, and with the water continuing to rise they had to be evacuated by boat or helicopter.

The river continued to rise Saturday, but more slowly. It was not until Saturday evening that the river finally

reached its crest — an all-time high of 40.6 feet.

***

Over Sunday the river began to fall, and water began to leave the streets. By 8 p.m. the water had fallen below dike level. By Monday afternoon the river level was below the 22-foot flood stage, sinking back and away from the dikes.

On Tuesday authorities began to allow residents to walk to their properties in the flood zone. Vehicles were out of the question because of debris and glass. When they did return, through streets caked with yellow mud that made a sucking sound with every step, they found smashed homes, ruined businesses and an almost complete silence. The traffic, schools and church bells of normal times would not return for months.

For most, the first order of business was hauling heavy, mud-soaked furniture out front for disposal and washing down the insides of their homes and stores with hoses.

Gradually streets were opened to traffic, though night curfews were still enforced. Public clean-up efforts began in downtown areas and fanned outward.

The images of the next few months were unforgettable: Soldiers, wearing gas masks against the choking yellow dust, directing traffic; the endless piles of ruined stock outside businessplaces; the darkness of buildings that still had no electricity; the huge tracts filled with trailers provided by the federal government for those who had lost their homes or whose homes needed extensive repair.

***

The 1972 flood changed the face of every town it touched. Public Square went from four blocks of turn-of-the-century businessplaces to a collection of sparkling, modern structures.

But the greatest change was in the people who lived through the flood. Newcomers to Wyoming Valley frequently comment wonderingly on the native tendency to speak of events as “before the flood” or “after Agnes.”

Never again would the simple faith that “it can’t happen these days” be possible.

