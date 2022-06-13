🔊 Listen to this

PITTSTON — A Pittston City man was arrested on allegations he attacked his neighbor, removed his clothes and attempted to hide from police under a garbage can.

Gregory D. Zawatski III, 38, of East Columbus Avenue, was stunned twice by a Taser when he refused to remove the garbage can that covered most of his body behind a neighbor’s residence at about 3:30 p.m. Friday, according to court records.

Police responded to East Columbus Avenue on a report a completely naked man was in the rear yard near a pool.

When officers arrived, a neighbor was screaming for help and defending himself with a shovel chasing the naked man, identified as Zawatski, court records say.

Police in court records say they found Zawatski behind a shed hiding under a garbage can with his feet exposed.

Zawatski refused to remove the garbage can and was stunned by a Taser in his lower extremities. He continued to refuse to remove the garbage can and was stunned a second time before he was arrested, court records say.

The neighbor told police he was outside with his children when Zawatski began attacking another man for no reason. When the neighbor attempted to stop Zawatski, he told police Zawatski turned his attention on him.

The neighbor took his kids inside his residence where Zawatski kicked open the back door, smashing a glass window, and entered, court records say.

Zawatski attacked the neighbor inside the residence, according to court records.

Police allege the neighbor managed to get Zawatski outside where Zawatski removed all his clothes and began running in the neighbor’s yard.

The neighbor grabbed a shovel to defend himself and attempted to chase Zawatski off his property.

As the neighbor chased Zawatski, officers arrived finding him hiding under a garbage can, court records say.

Officers found Zawatski’s shorts, shirt, underwear and shoes in an adjacent yard.

The man Zawatski allegedly attacked before turning on the neighbor told police he was removing tools from his car when he was approached and assaulted by Zawatski. The man told police he does not know Zawatski.

Police said the man Zawatski assaulted suffered injuries to his mouth and right arm, court records say.

Zawatski was arraigned by District Judge Michael G. Dotzel in Wilkes-Barre Township on two counts each of simple assault and harassment and one count each of burglary, criminal trespass, indecent exposure, open lewdness, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $150,000 bail.