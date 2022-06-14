Volunteers were the unsung heroes of the Agnes disaster

Cyril Speicher holds up a poster he had printed during the time following Agnes. Speicher, whose Parsons home wasn’t touched by the flood, contributed to the sandbagging effort and later helped residents clean their mud-drenched homes.

The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office had one of the most gruesome tasks in the 1972 flood — finding and reburying 2,500 corpses unearthed by floodwaters at the Forty Fort Cemetery.

Editor’s note: This story by former staff writer Marita Lowman appeared in a 1992 special section commemorating the Agnes flood’s 20th anniversary. It has been lightly edited for republication here.

***

The corpses numbered 2,500.

Ancient bodies tumbling in the muddy Susquehanna River, tossing in the streets, landing in residents’ porches and yards.

Some were in caskets, others were skeletons dislodged from their resting places.

Joe Shaver, Luzerne County’s chief deputy coroner, a congenial man accustomed to the brutal finality of death, stoic at the sight or smell of a corpse, had never imagined a scene as gruesome as this.

But the 1972 Agnes Flood showed no respect for the dead.

The Susquehanna’s raging flood waters tore through the oldest part of the Forty Fort Cemetery along River Street, stealing bodies and caskets from eight feet underground and discarding them with careless abandon.

The U.S. Government and its military, prepared for virtually any disaster, was not prepared for this.

Never before had a cemetery washed away.

The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office, though not responsible for bodies previously buried, took responsibility. No one else would.

Hours earlier, on the morning of June 23, 1972, Shaver and his neighbors clustered on the dike in Wyoming.

“We were concerned. The water mark was only two feet from the top of the gauge, but it dropped and we thought the river crested. Then whoosh. The river was coming the wrong way. It was coming north toward us, and we couldn’t comprehend it. Someone yelled ‘look at the logs,’ and I was straining my eyes to see. The waves were big and they were carrying something.”

A Navy helicopter circled above, then landed near Shaver.

Howard Richards, an engineer, climbed down. Richards had been standing two miles away on the dike in Forty Fort when the Susquehanna flushed.

“He’s the one who told us the river wasn’t carrying logs, it was carrying bodies. He thought there were 10.”

Shaver had no time to dwell on the news.

The out-of-state helicopter pilot shouted to him to jump aboard — he needed help finding his way through Forty Fort to rescue flood victims stranded on roofs and chimneys.

A funeral director by trade, Shaver didn’t like flying.

He hunched in the rear seat, shouting directions. “Turn right, that’s Culver Street … OK, turn left, that’s Walnut.”

They zoomed toward a roof and lowered a seat to 87-year-old Hazle Richards, who was leaning from her second-story window, She clutched her strongbox in one hand and the chains to the helicopter in her other as she was whisked away.

“She climbed in and hugged me,” Shaver recalls, amazed by the woman’s bravery.

They flew her to her husband, Howard, in Wyoming, then made countless other trips to Forty Fort and back.

By nightfall, as the river submerged the Midway Shopping Center between Forty Fort and Wyoming, and after Agnes left no doubt about the power of her destruction, Shaver knew the swirling cemetery bodies were corpses.

Late Saturday, under the direction of Coroner Dr. George E. Hudock Jr., he established a morgue at the historic Swetland Homestead in Wyoming, near a high grade on Wyoming Avenue where the flood water had receded.

“First there were were 90 bodies, then 150, then 500. By the time we were through,” Shaver says, “there were 2,500. We had them lined up and down the avenue. Some had been buried since the 1800s in wooden caskets which the flood destroyed. A lot of them were in two-ton concrete vaults which we couldn’t lift. People from all walks of life came to help.”

Some 40 local volunteers, many who’d never dealt with corpses, rode in Coast Guard boats searching for bodies and caskets. Howard Snyder, who owned a hardware shop in Wyoming, worked through the night welding heavy chains to lift the vaults onto tractor-trailer beds. The U.S. Marine Corps arrived with heavy equipment and manpower. Tobyhanna Army Depot sent body bags.

The stench of death overpowered many of the older volunteers, but they stayed to do paperwork and other chores.

Hudock and Shaver inspected the bodies, attempted to identify them and then placed them in bags. Of the 2,500 corpses, only 36 were ever identified.

“Family members kept stopping by,” Shaver says, “asking ‘Did you find my mother?’ ‘Is my brother’s body here?’ It was sad.”

The coroner’s office needed a burial site, and eventually federal officials contracted with Memorial Shrine Cemetery in Dallas where a mass burial was held.

Shaver, then 37, hadn’t slept for days.

He, Hudock and their volunteers, drenched in mud and grime and the noxious smell of decay, ate late at night at the Wyoming Methodist Church, where more volunteers cooked and fed them.

Arriving at his Wyoming home a week later, so exhausted he could barely stand, he encountered several dozen flood victims his wife had been feeding and clothing.

“So many people were desperate, but somehow we got through it,” he says. “There was an outpouring of help.”

Later, the federal government wanted to list shaver as a national expert on cemetery floods.

“No,” he said. “Once was enough. I don’t think I could go through it again.”

***

The night before the river washed over the valley, area firefighters received the warning call.

Jim Rittenhouse, a volunteer firefighter in Kingston, was playing cards at home when his telephone rang at midnight.

He and fire company driver Ray Novitski went to Pierce Street, where the river was touching the bridge.

“That was it,” says Rittenhouse, now 63 and retired. “We never came back home until the water went down.”

Actually, Rittenhouse didn’t return home for two weeks.

Two-hundred volunteer firefighters spent the first night sandbagging the dike in Kingston. ,

Friday morning, water burst through manholes and began filling buildings.

“By late Friday,” says Novitski, “the whole town was flooded.”

The volunteers had moved the firetrucks to dry ground in Pringle.

“We knew we were in real trouble,” Rittenhouse says, “when we stood on Pringle Hill and saw water gushing over the fence at Wyoming Seminary’s football field.”

Rittenhouse and the other firefighters maneuvered motorboats through a fierce current on the streets, rescuing residents from windows and rooftops and transporting them to the West Side Vo-Tech School, an evacuation site in Pringle.

When the water receded, they retrieved their fire trucks and worked day and night, pumping out buildings.

When they slept, they slept in rubber bunker coats and boots on oil-stained, mud-soaked tree lawns.

“We’d sleep for a few minutes at a time, but it felt like six hours, Rittenhouse says.

They ate food delivered by Vo-Tech. Rittenhouse recalls with gratitude “those peanut-butter sandwiches that tasted as good as a steak.”

Days after the flood, fire companies from across the Northeast pulled into town, bringing equipment, food, clothes and other supplies.

“Often we didn’t even know where they were coming from,” says Rittenhouse.

“They worked side-by-side with us, too. They were our brothers and we were so grateful.”

A year later, area fire companies assisted Johnstown, which had flooded.

***

The Agnes Flood couldn’t temper the spirit of Cyril Speicher — a diabetic, nurse, former boxing commissioner and Carnegie Medal winner who’d saved a friend from drowning in January 1972.

Speicher’s home in Parsons was on dry ground when Agnes hit. But he and his wife Lillian worried about their friends in the lowlands.

They’d been following news reports about the storm, and knew the county civil-defense office needed sandbags to shore up the river dike.

Like thousands of others across Luzerne County, the Speichers quickly volunteered. As Lillian Speicher solicited bags from friends and neighbors, Cyril jumped into his 1950 Chevy and drove to their homes in Miners Mills, Parsons and Plains.

“I collected whatever bags I could get — garbage bags, pillowcases, anything,” Speicher says.

“Every time l’d get a load I’d deliver it to the Market Street Bridge. The hippies were there, working feverishly in the mud to strengthen the dike. Thank God for the hippies.”

Thank God for Speicher and others like him.

Then 57 and nursing an injured shoulder, Speicher spent several hours Friday morning gathering supplies for the dike workers.

When the sandbagging effort failed and the river rushed onto the streets, Speicher and his friend George Ritchie made a brief, futile attempt to rescue residents of South Wilkes-Barre in Ritchie’s 12-foot aluminum canoe

“We must have been crazy,” Speicher says. “There we were in this canoe on Parrish Street and the current was getting stronger and stronger. Sewer caps were blowing in the air like bombs. We turned toward Carey Avenue and cars and buses were floating down the street.”

They abandoned the plan.

Speicher turned his attention to the emergency center at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport where he administered typhoid and tetanus shots to thousands of flood victims.

When he finished, he drove to Forty Fort looking for friends whose homes had been flooded. The smell of heating oil and mud filled his head, but he stayed to help residents clean their mud-drenched homes.

Speicher points to others who toiled endlessly to, repair properties, and to the

“hippies” who tried to stave off the flood and aided the victims.

“For years the hippies had taken a lot of verbal abuse, but when the flood came, ‘hippie’ became a good word,” he says.

His volunteer work, he figures, was minuscule compared to the courage the flood victims displayed.

“I don’t think I could have survived it the way many people did. They were so heroic.”

***

Agnes destroyed, but volunteers rebuilt. Thousands and thousands of them.

Churches, Boy Scout troops, colleges, service organizations, auxiliaries and individuals came from across the United States to help.

More than 100 Amish and Mennonites trekked from southern Pennsylvania. The Amish brought handmade quilts for flood victims and showed up at evacuation centers to cook. The Mennonites organized a disaster service, sending teams to flood-struck neighborhoods to haul debris and clean property.

The Salvation Army established disaster centers, provided emergency vehicles and served meals, coffee, cold drinks and doughnuts.

The local chapter of the American Red Cross, directed by Gordon Fader, solicited and distributed food and clothing, offered shelter and helped families findmissing relatives. The national American Red Cross sent more supplies and more workers.

Nationally, the Red Cross raised $2.5 million for the flood victims through a televised telethon hosted by comedian Bob Hope.

Help came from companies such as Procter and Gamble, Campbell Soup and Anheuser Busch, which sent emergency supplies, food and fresh water.

Help came from caravans of volunteers who drove into Wyoming Valley from Easton, Allentown and other parts of the state and country.

Guy Christmas and Walter Mitchell, natives of the Valley, were in separate motorcades from the Allentown area that delivered toothbrushes, toilet tissue, canned food and other goods donated by stores and individuals.

From late June until early August, Christmas returned to the Valley more than 50 times because, he says, he “wanted to help the people.”

He and scores of other regional volunteers offered equipment and expertise in citizens band radio communications. With phone service cut by the flood, operators of citizens band, military and game commission radios became the vital communication link for the Valley.

Help came from unexpected places, too.

Inmates from the Luzerne County Prison and the State Correctional Institution at Dallas cleaned properties and cooked at evacuation centers and makeshift food lines.

An Ohio college football player motorbiking to New York City for vacation stopped here out of curiosity, then showed up at Federal Judge Max

Rosenn’s front yard in Kingston.

“Would you like some help?,” he asked Rosenn. “I need to keep in shape so l’d like to do some heavy work.”

He was “a big, friendly chap,” Rosenn remembers, so he pointed him to the cellar.

“He ran up and down those steps hauling mud in hefty garbage cans all day,” Rosenn says.

That night he joined the judge’s family, friends and flood victims for dinner at Harveys Lake, where he decided to forgo his trip to New York.

He labored for Rosen several days before returning to Ohio.

A year later, he showed up at Rosenn’s door with his new bride.

“He wanted to see how we were doing,” Rosen says with a smile.

***

