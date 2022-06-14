🔊 Listen to this

World War II veteran John M. Henry, 98, who served in the U.S. Navy, listens during Sunday’s dedication ceremony for the Mountain Top Hometown Heroes banner project. ‘He cries a lot when he thinks about him coming back and the others not coming back, but he’s very happy that people are willing to recognize those who served,’ daughter Eileen Hoyson.

FAIRVIEW TWP. — Mountain Top has joined the many communities that have honored local military veterans through the organization of a Hometown Heroes banner project.

A dedication ceremony for the project, in which 117 men and women have so far been recognized, was held Sunday afternoon at Christ United Methodist Church.

The project is sponsored by American Legion Post 781, Mountain Top Historical Society and Mountain Top Rotary Club. The banners can be found on main roads around the area.

Opening remarks were given by Christine Solliday — who, with Cathy Malkemes, spearheaded the project. They also read the names aloud in church.

The road to completion took a few years, but Solliday said the effort was well worth the time involved.

“One day I made a simple post about how nice it would be to see veterans banners along the parade route, starting at 309 and going down South Main Road,” Solliday recalled. “Cathy Malkemes responded to that post and she said ‘we should do this.’ I agreed and said ‘if you do it with me.’ Little did I know then what it would take to make that happen.”

The effort started with the historical society and the American Legion, “and then COVID happened,” she said.

“Fast forward to last summer: The rotary hopped on board and planning went into hyperdrive,” Solliday added.

“This past Friday, Cathy and I were there as the first banners went up, and it was an absolutely incredible feeling,” she said.

The banners can be found on North Main Street, South Main Street, South Main Road and Route 309.

An opening prayer was given by JP Bohanan, Alyssa Golden sang “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and Post 781 Vice Commander Al Finn performed “Taps.”

Patriotic-themed cake and other refreshments were served after the ceremony.

Solliday said she was glad to meet many of the families in-person Sunday for the first time after months of communicating electronically or on the phone. She noted that many shared stories of their loved ones as part of the registration process.

One of those people was Luzerne County Judge Richard M. Hughes III, whose father, Richard M. Hughes II, is among those honored with a banner.

Hughes — whose father served with the 101st Airborne, the famed “Band of Brothers,” during World War II — was guest speaker during the event.

The tribute banners honor people who served between 1907 and the present, Hughes noted.

He encouraged the audience to see the banners both as an honor to those who served and the families who supported them, but also as a chance to reflect on the history of that service and how military life has changed over time.

“Take for instance Charles A. Kahley, who represents the oldest banner, when he served in the U.S. Army Cavalry from 1907 to 1911. You will see him proudly on the banner on horseback,” Hughes said. “Ladies and gentlemen, imagine what it was like during his years of service, a time when warfare was changing, and with that change the usefulness of the cavalry was being discussed … because of the advent of armored vehicles and more sophisticated weapons.”

Hughes also reflected on the service of Mountain Top native Lt. Col. James H. Harvey III, an African-American who served as a fighter pilot in the 332nd Fighter Group’s 99th Pursuit Squadron, an elite all-Black fighter group best known as the Tuskegee Airmen.

Harvey served in WWII and Korea, but also had to fight two foes — the Axis powers, and discrimination on the homefront.

“When you look at his banner, we pay tribute to his remarkable service, be we should also remember the difficulties he must have faced as an African-American … and how given those challenges, he was able to succeed,” Hughes said.

Hughes recalled meeting Harvey when he returned to the area from Colorado in recent years to be honored by Crestwood High School.

“He was modest, and credited much of his success to his Mountain Top upbringing and the education he received,” Hughes said.

The judge closed by reading from a letter his father wrote home in December 1944, after being evacuated to a military field hospital as American troops were fighting off a German offensive at Bastogne, Belgium.

The elder Hughes wrote of his frozen feet, the good care he was receiving, the “great bunch of kids” he was fighting with, but also how he had “a lot to tell you that can’t be written.”

“We must not forget that for each person honored on a banner there is a family behind them,” Hughes said, filled with pride but also filled with concern and making sacrifices.

Thinking of those sacrifices on Sunday was John M. Henry, 98, of Blytheburn. He served as a Navy gunner aboard the USS Intrepid in World War II.

Aided by daughter Eileen Hoyson, Henry proudly rose from his wheelchair with the other veterans in the church who stood to be honored.

“He cries a lot when he thinks about him coming back and the others not coming back, but he’s very happy that people are willing to recognize those who served,” Hoyson said of her dad.

The honorees

Mariann Aigeldinger, U.S. Army Reserve

Robert C. Ambrose, U.S. Navy

William Aton, U.S. Marine Corps

Olin Balliet, U.S. Army

John J. Biros, U.S. Navy

Clarence Ray Blackford, U.S. Navy

Barry Boone, U.S. Navy

William M. Breen, U.S. Army

Chester Lee “Chet” Buff Sr., U.S. Army

William Columbo, U.S. Marine Corps

James Cornelius, U.S. Army

Cpl. Thomas S. Cox, U.S. Army

John M. Dalton Jr., U.S. Army

Allen F. Daubert, U.S. Army

Stanley Dempkoski, U.S. Navy

Joseph Dempkosky, U.S. Army

Pasquale DeRosa, U.S. Marine Corps

Donald Dickinson, U.S. Army

Robert T. Derwin, U.S. Army

Daniel English, U.S. Army 82nd Airborne-paratrooper

Al Finn, U.S. Army

Gabriel Fornitt, U.S. Navy

Joseph Michael Gallagher, U.S. Army

Walter E. Godshall, U.S. Navy

Sam Goyne, U.S. Air Force

Thomas M. Granoski, U.S. Navy

Tanya Gregory, U.S. Army

Michael Hanlon, U.S. Marine Corps

Joseph G. Hartmann Jr., U.S. Army Air Corps 81st Fighter Group

Lt. Col. James Harvey III, Tuskegee Airmen Air Corps

Michael Heffinger, U.S. Marine Corps

Shad Heffinger, U.S. Army

John M. Henry, U.S. Navy

Charles Hollock, U.S. Army

David Michael Hollock, U.S. Air Force

Emil “Irish” Holock, U.S. Army

Eric C. Hollock, U.S. Army Reserves

George Hollock, U.S. Army Reserves

John Hollock, U.S. Army Air Corps

John J. Hollock, U.S. Air Force

Joseph Hollock, U.S. Army

Kevin James Hollock, U.S. Army

Mark Hollock, U.S. Air Force

Metro Hollock, U.S. Army

Michael Hollock, U.S. Army

Nicholas Hollock, U.S. Navy

Nicholas “Sam” Hollock, U.S. Navy

Theodore Hollock, U.S. Army

William Hopersberger, U.S. Air Force

Joseph Louis Horn, U.S. Navy

William H. Hudock, U.S. Navy

Richard M. Hughes II, U.S. Army

Charles Kahley, U.S. Army Cavalry

George Kirn, U.S. Army

David B. Kline, U.S. Army Reserves

Andrew C. Kollar, U.S. Army

Paul Robert Hopersberger, U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division

Joseph Kosmack, U.S. Army

August J. Kreuzer, U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division

Jacob Krommes, U.S. Navy

Justin Krommes, U.S. Army

Michael Kutzmonick, U.S. Army

Sgt. Ryan Lake, U.S. Army

Gene Lehman, U.S. Air Force

Richard T. Lewis, U.S. Air Force

Howard Linbuchler, U.S. Air Force

James McGeever, U.S. Army Air Corps

Edward F. McGinnis Jr., U.S. Army Air Corps

Dennis McNaughton, U.S. Marine Corps

Kristen McNaughton, U.S. Army National Guard

Robert J. Metzger, U.S. Army

William Metzger, U.S. Army/U.S. Air Force

David L. Morris, U.S. Army

James J. Murphy Jr., U.S. Navy

Gary L. Myers, U.S. Army

Donald S. Myers Sr., U.S. Army

Robert B. Myers Sr., U.S. Army

Rev. Edward P. Nolan, U.S. Air Force

Henry William Nork Jr., U.S. Navy

Edward J. Palsha, U.S. Navy

William T. Pavlick, U.S. Army

Thelma Perkins, U.S. Women’s Army Corps

Paul A. Peters, U.S. Army

Leo Petroski, U.S. Army

Jerome Peznowski, U.S. Air Force

John Michael Reilly, U.S. Army

John F. Richmond, U.S. Army

Lonnie Rinehimer, U.S. Army

Martin Ritsick, U.S. Navy

Edwin Rose, U.S. Navy

Paul Sakowski, U.S. Army

Raymond Samolis, U.S. Army

Jeffrey Robert Siegfried, U.S. Army

Edmund Sieminski, U.S. Army

Thomas A. Simms, U.S. Army 101st Airborne Division

George A. Skiro, U.S. Air Force

Major Alexander M. Slussear, U.S. Army Infantry

Todd A. Solliday, U.S. Navy

William Thomas Strauss Jr., U.S. Navy

Kenneth L. Strittmatter Sr., U.S. Air Force

Robert Strittmatter, U.S. Army

Andrew Teslicko, U.S. Navy

Jay A. Thomas, U.S. Navy Seabees, steel worker constructionman

Jay Allen Thomas, U.S. Marine Corps

Charles D. Thomas, U.S. Navy

John A. Thomas, U.S. Marines

Frank E. Vandermark Jr., U.S. Air Force

Frank E. Vandermark Sr., U.S. Army

George J. Venesky, U.S. Army

John N. Wambold, U.S. Navy

Sgt. Anthony J. Wasko Jr., U.S. Army

Taylor J. Weigand, U.S. Army/U.S. Army Reserves

Robert Wildes, U.S. Army/U.S. Air Force

Robert J. Wolfe, U.S. Navy

Joseph V. Yale, U.S. Army