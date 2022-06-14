🔊 Listen to this

SUGARLOAF TWP. — A high school student told police she kissed her teacher more than 10 times during the summer of 2021 and thousands of instant messages exchanged between them progressed from “flirtatious” to “sexual in nature,” police Tuesday said in arrest papers filed against 60-year-old James Hudock.

Even though they met at Larock Park, Hudock tried to hide their “consensual” romantic relationship, but resigned and retired from his position as vice principal on Sept. 14, 2021, the same day Hazleton Area School District officials confronted him about it last year, police said.

Hudock was arraigned by District Judge Daniel O’Donnell on felony charges of institutional sexual assault of a minor and corruption of minors, and misdemeanor charge of corruption of minors. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail.

Police said the investigation began after a receiving a Childline report from the Luzerne County District Attorney’s Office alleging the student had a relationship with Hudock, who spent time alone with the minor and kissed her at least twice.

The criminal complaint filed by Sugarloaf Township police said:

The relationship lasted from the end of school in June 2021 to the early part of September of that year. The girl and Hudock instant messaged one another by phone through the Snapchat app so he could stay in touch with her over the summer. They also played tennis at the park and went for walks.

Hudock gave her gifts cards for Starbucks and Rita’s Italian Ice as well as candy and a keychain. They kissed at least 10 times, including twice in the back seat of his vehicle.

The girl deleted messages and pictures and videos from her phone. But with the aid of the Pennsylvania State Police Computer Crimes Unit, township police were able to review the content from 7,211 pages of messages between the girl and Hudock.

“The communication between the defendant and (the girl) became flirtatious in nature in June 2021 to being sexual in nature by July of 2021,” the complaint said.

The complaint said Hudock sent a message,”and going back to yesterday, if I’m not being too forward, I think it would be very comfortable to share a bed with you. If its anything like the hug you gave me earlier.”

In November 2011 police obtained a search warrant and served it at Hudock’s residence in Drums, retrieving his Apple iPhone 12. It was sent to the state police Computer Crimes Unit and the same 7,211 pages of Snapchat messages were retrieved.

Hudock’s comments progressed from compliments about her hair and “vibrant skin,” to bolder conversations about what the girl was wearing to bed.

In one instance Hudock sounded sad the girl went to birthday party without him at a friend’s house. After she gave him the address he visited her at a residence and later told her, “I like you bikini today,” “super hot in the print,” and “I tried not to stare with your friends there.”

In another conversation they discussed shopping and picking out underwear, saying, “Oh sure, now you tell me. I would’ve been there before you and laid them all out and then been there to assist you. Like we did for a show.”

Hudock also told the girl nothing she did caused him to make noises when he kissed her. He said “Hell no! I want more, more, more!”

Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.