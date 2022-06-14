🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — About one hour after he was removed from a Luzerne County Courtroom for being too loud while seated in the gallery, jury selection began for the trial of Willard Stanley Bidding Jr. on allegations he intentionally struck a man with a vehicle in Plymouth.

Plymouth police allege Bidding, 51, struck Mackenzie Wydawski in the driveway of 117 Nottingham St. on June 9, 2021.

Wydawski was working with the property manager on the front of the building when he was struck by the vehicle, court records say.

Police said Wydawski suffered injuries to his ribs and bruises.

Court records say Wydawski told police Bidding was revving the engine for several minutes and was aware he was standing in the driveway.

After Bidding was arrested, police alleged he yelled racial slurs at officers and spat blood, striking an officer in the arm and face and spreading throughout the rear seat of the cruiser.

When Bidding was placed in a holding cell inside police headquarters, he allegedly banged his head off cell bars numerous times. Bidding continued to yell racial slurs and threats toward officers, court records say.

As Bidding sat in the gallery waiting for his case to be called by President Judge Michael T. Vough, he spoke in a loud voice and was warned by sheriff deputies to be quiet.

Bidding then used both hands to make an obscene gesture toward a deputy, and began coughing loudly in court, disrupting other proceedings before being escorted out of the courtroom.

Bidding is facing two counts each of simple assault and disorderly conduct and one count each of accidents involving personal injury, terroristic threats, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and institutional vandalism.

In an unrelated case, Bidding pled guilty to disorderly conduct when he engaged in a racially argument with a man on Sylvanus Street in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 12, 2018. He was sentenced to three months probation.

A video of the August 2018 confrontation was posted on social media.