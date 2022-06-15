🔊 Listen to this

Wilkes-Barre City mayor George Brown, who was 15, when Agnes hit, speaks with reporters about how the city was ‘changed forever’ by the 1972 disaster.

Fifty years after the Agnes disaster of 1972, Wilkes-Barre City fire chief Jay Delaney told reporters that his department is able to use the significant advancements in technology and in storm-tracking to better prepare for potential mass flooding events.

In times of crisis, preparedness and strong leadership could make all the difference.

As the 50-year anniversary of the Agnes flooding arrives, it comes with the reminder that, no matter what, a disaster of that magnitude could always happen, even when least expected.

Major flood events have rocked the Wyoming Valley in the 50 years since Agnes, including in 1996, 2006 and, perhaps most notably, in 2011.

But thanks to the swift response of emergency personnel and officials around the area, the sheer destruction that Agnes brought all those years ago has not been seen again, at least not on the widespread level of 1972.

Wilkes-Barre City fire chief Jay Delaney has dealt with several instances of flooding since he’s been with the department, and he told reporters that the key to mitigating these potential natural disasters is keeping ahead of them, something helped along by the advancements of storm-tracking technology in the years since Agnes.

“We have this real-time data that drives all of our decisions,” Delaney said. “We’ve learned a lot, and we’re better coordinated than we were years ago.”

With Agnes, one of the main issues (a “wild card,” as Delaney put it) was that no one could be sure just how the storm cell that brought so much heavy rain into the Wyoming Valley would act; there was no expectation that the cell would stick around, as it did to disastrous effect.

Now, when a potential major storm begins to form and head toward the area, emergency crews are able to get the jump on it much earlier than they were 50 years ago.

“When we know there’s a large storm that’s going to come, our preparation begins days ahead of time,” Delaney said. “There’s just a dramatic difference in the science, the surveillance and the hydration models.”

Erring on the side of caution

These advancements have made a huge difference over the years, helping to keep a cap on storm damage on numerous occasions.

One thing that Agnes did for the Wyoming Valley, a silver lining in a horrific disaster, was influence the way officials from the municipalities lying in the flood zone make decisions regarding their residents in the event such disasters may pose a threat.

Andy Tuzinski served two terms as mayor of Forty Fort Borough, with a big part of the borough resting along the Susquehanna River.

In times of potential crisis, Tuzinski said that he looked to the lessons learned from Agnes when approaching decisions about what to do.

“One of the lessons learned was early communication about the possibility of danger,” Tuzinski said. “And over the years we’ve done some evacuations that afterwards proved to be unnecessary, but we erred on the side of caution.

“People were given opportunity to get their affairs in order, get things out of their house and be able to move to a safer place.”

‘It changed this city forever’

Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown vividly recalled the horrors of Agnes and how it impacted his own family.

“We were evacuated and we couldn’t come back to our home for over a week,” Brown said. “When we came back, our home had taken 15 feet of water…it was totally destroyed.”

Brown pointed out that, not only had Agnes changed the way the city would prepare for such a horrific occurrence happening again, but it also changed Wilkes-Barre itself.

“It changed this city forever,” Brown said. “The shops that people used to go to, things like the spa and the candy kitchen … all of that was lost in the flood.

“We don’t know what the city would look like without that flood 50 years later.”

‘Ready no matter what’

Over at the city’s Ross Street fire station, Delaney and Deputy Chief Alan Klapat showed reporters one of the department’s biggest pieces of equipment, and one of its most crucial in the case of flooding – a water rescue craft.

“The boat has a jet engine that can go in a low amount of water, that we could use to get people out of a neighborhood,” Delaney said. “We could use it to help fight a fire, if we had to.”

Delaney said that his firefighters practice using the boat out on the Susquehanna River, in order to stay sharp in the event that it comes into play.

“We have to be proficient, because we’re a river community,” he said. “If I’m going to ask our staff to go out in the river with this, we have to give them the tools they need to be able to do that.”

Klapat ran through some of the boat’s specs and capabilities, including several flotation devices, a depth finder to track the level of the river and other pertinent water rescue gear.

“We have it [the craft] out on the river an average of 8-12 times a year for rescues,” he said. “Even if there’s just a false alarm, we have to be ready no matter what. We train on it several times a year, everyone here is qualified to get out there and perform rescues on it.”

The extra preparation and training has paid off; in 2011, Delaney, Klapat and their firefighters were able to help evacuate 13,000 residents from Wilkes-Barre in the span of eight hours, coordinating with the National Guard.

“The reason we were able do that is the science and data available that drove us to that decision,” Delaney said. “We had the data to make that decision and made sure that no one got hurt.”

No one wants to have to relive something like Agnes. But no matter what, 50 years have taught the area’s protectors a whole lot about how to handle natural disasters — saving countless lives in the process.

“You could never, ever predict and say that it won’t happen again,” Delaney said. “But now we have so much more science that drives our decision-making process.”

***

FULL COVERAGE

• Watch for stories in our print and e-editions all this week, culminating with a special section as part of next Sunday’s Times Leader.

• The WBRE/WYOU special Agnes webpage is https://www.pahomepage.com/agnes-at-fifty-a-look-back-at-the-flood-of-1972/.

You also can access it through the QR code that appears with this story.

• The Times Leader’s special Agnes webpage is https://www.timesleader.com/agnes.