🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The residents of a double-block house on North Main Street were allowed back inside after a small fire Wednesday afternoon. No one was injured, but a cat was missing, Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Chief Jay Delaney said.

The cause of the fire at 418 N. Main St. is under investigation, Delaney said. That half of the double-block was occupied by a woman and three young adults.

“One of the fire department ambulances was on the way to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital. They were driving by, saw a ruckus out front here, stopped over quickly to evaluate. There was a small fire on the third floor that’s been extinguished,” Delaney said. The residents at 416 N. Main St. were evacuated as a precaution, Delaney said.

— Jerry Lynott