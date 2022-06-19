For Rich Kramer, Agnes lives on in memories of sandbagging, destruction and resiliency

KINGSTON — Rich Kramer got out of the Army in 1971.

In 1972, his apartment and his father’s business were underwater.

Kramer, 77, a Scranton native, offered a bit of sardonic humor as he said, “I don’t want to say I was getting my feet wet, but I was getting used to civilian life.” Looking to make a life, and not just a living, he was working at the family business and looking to make some friends and meet new people.

Kramer secured an apartment in Forty Fort with an Army buddy who was from Cleveland, on the corner of Ransom and River streets. His parents also lived in Forty Fort, just about two blocks away from the Dana Street School.

“So, in the spring of’72, we had a lot of rain. Now, we always have rain in the spring, but not like the spring of ’72,” he said, setting the tone for what was to come.

As general evacuation procedures were announced, Kramer headed over to his folks’ place to see what their plans were. As it turns out, they had intended on heading to the above-stated school.

“And it didn’t seem sensible to me that you’d want to evacuate to some place that was not on higher ground,” Kramer reflected. However, as fate would have it, Kramer had made some friends who had just finished building a home on Valley View Drive, not far from Courtdale Avenue.

“We all wound evacuating to their house. It really became quite a circus,” Kramer remarked, as he explained how 12 to 15 people would sleep in various spots across the living room floor, or how folks would utilize the stream out back to wash up.

Prior to that evacuation, Kramer recalled a memory of going up to the apartment above his own and looking out at the levy to see the river.

“You could see the river going by a lot, a lot of debris in it, trees in it, small buildings were in it, and a swift current. It was about 1 a.m. when we were up there. And that really impressed me ‘cause I suddenly realized, ‘Hey, this could be bad.’”

The next morning, Kramer headed out with others to the Forty Fort Cemetery to start sandbagging. “They kicked us out when the manhole covers started to pop,” he said. “They went up like geysers.”

When the levee broke, of course, some 2,500 graves would be washed out, requiring recovery.

Upon returning to the family business on Cherry Street in Kingston where Kramer’s family manufactured things such as kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities before expanding into commercial and office products.

“It had 12 feet of water on the first floor. And, of course, you know the old joke, how much do you have in the basement? The basement was full,” he said. “And then the first floor we had conveyor belts running up to the second floor. And we put all our records on them and just ran ‘em up to the second floor,” he said, though some of the belts were still underwater and didn’t quite make it all the way up. “That became a real hardship thing.”

Next, Kramer went to assess the damage at his Forty Fort apartment.

He and his roommate had taken a lot of items off the floor and stowed them on their beds to keep dry, however, it would prove to be a futile effort. “And, of course, the whole first floor was totally … it was bad,” he said. Kramer also reflected on walking around in Forty Fort, and his muddy footprints leaving spots that looked almost clean next to the rest of the mud on the streets.

That said, with all of Agnes’s destruction, Kramer did have a few fond memories of love and togetherness.

He reflected on surprising his future wife, Ruthie, who passed in 2013 after 39 years of marriage, who worked as a nurse. “When the flood hit, we had only had a couple of dates, but I liked her. And I found out from her family that she was out in Dallas working at Misericordia, ‘cause that’s where they moved the hospital to,” Kramer reminisced. The policy at the time was that workers could only have visitors if they were relatives, “So, I went out to Misericordia and told ‘em I was her cousin,” he said with a laugh.

All in all, Kramer learned much from the experience. He said that he certainly learned something about where value lies, “And I think I learned a little something about resiliency,” he added as he reflected on watching his parents, himself and everyone around him rebuild.