WILKES-BARRE — What time takes ages to accomplish, often at the luxury of its own incremental pace, Tropical Storm Agnes accelerated as its rains rushed the Susquehanna River to flood in an historical natural disaster 50 years ago.

Downtown Wilkes-Barre, perhaps, represents the most evident example of the Wyoming Valley landscape altered by the devastation from the muddy waters.

Gone are many of the more than century old buildings which gave the city its identity. They have been replaced by structures less resplendent and more utilitarian in appearance, an obvious distinction to Tony Brooks, director and curator of the Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society.

“The flood came at the most inopportune time. It was the worst time for architectural design,” Brooks said during a walking tour of the downtown to highlight the pre- and post-flood differences.

“We lost a substantial amount of Victorian architecture,” lamented Brooks.

On Public Square in center city Brooks pointed out where new, high rises stood in the footprints of department stores, office buildings and businesses.

The Bi-centennial building, aptly named for its 1976 construction, occupies the former Wells building site.

“It’s actually the first building to have an elevator in it. That was built in 1888. That was a casualty of the flood, “ Brooks said.

“A lot of the old timers around here will remember Isaac Long’s was in bottom and Walter’s Shoes. Then there was another building to the right here, the old People’s National Bank building. So two buildings came down here,” he noted.

Turning clockwise, Brooks motioned to the old Pomeroy’s building, minus the facade from the 1960s. Next to it is the Leadership Wilkes-Barre, built approximately 1850.

Another flood casualty was the Bennett and Lewis building, a beautifully decorated building from the 1890s. It was replaced by the former Sheraton Crossgates hotel, since transformed into King’s on the Square.

“And then there was a whole bunch of two- to three-story kind of townhouse, row homes with apartments above, businesses on the first floor and businesses on the second and third floors, that wrapped all the way around the Square,” Brooks continued.

The brick building extending from North Main Street onto Public Square, with FNCB, Mimmo’s and the former Leo Matus convenience store on the street level and offices above fronted the Martz bus terminal before it moved to the nearby James Conahan Intermodal Facility.

The demolition of the Fort Durkee Hotel, the Barre Theater and an earlier incarnation of the Martz bus terminal made way for the redevelopment.

Brooks estimated the water level varied depending upon one’s location. It reached chest level in some places and photos depicted the streets inundated with no pavement or sidewalks in sight.

Boats, rather than cars or buses, would been navigating South Main Street to reach the then Fowler, Dick and Walker, The Boston Store, the precursor Boscov’s. For that matter, boats were used in water rescues and evacuations along the river.

“I guess what you don’t realize is, as you go from block to block, you go up and down a little bit in the elevations,” Brooks said.

The breadth of the damage stretched beyond the downtown and few of the low-lying areas were spared along the river’s route from the New York state line to the Chesapeake Bay.

“Right here in the Wyoming Valley, 80,000 people are displaced; 50,000 of them have to go find beds to sleep on couches,” Brooks said, gauging the expanse of the impact.

“So it affected everybody. So even if you were in Mountain Top or the Back Mountain, you took in your relatives, your family, your friends. Thirty thousand people had to be accommodated by mobile trailers that came, moved into the city. So any spot where there was empty land or high ground, the federal government started moving trailers in.”

Of the 24,000 houses and buildings destroyed, 7,000 were in Wilkes-Barre, Brooks said.

The campuses of King’s College and Wilkes University sustained a combined $18 million in damages. The Wilkes-Barre Area School District had $15 million, Brooks said.

Why some of the buildings withstood the flooding was likely due to a myriad of factors from insurance to the construction, especially some of the finer homes built in the 1880s and 1890s.

“Look at all the Victorian mansions, they’re all solid as a rock, along River and Franklin streets. They’ve survived multiple, multiple floods,” Brooks said.

“A lot of the owners of these houses realized that it flooded all the time. So, if you take a look at a lot of the mansions on South Franklin and River, they’re built up. That’s because they knew the basements gonna flood, but they built it up high enough their first floor wouldn’t flood,” Brooks explained.

Indeed, the Wyoming Valley experienced significant flooding in 1936. But prior high-water events were not as destructive.

“So, for example, there are flood books done about the Flood of 1902, of 1904. These floods would just be on the ankle deep (scale). And those kind of floods happened all the time, since the very beginning. There was the Great Pumpkin Flood (of 1785) during the time of the Revolution where pumpkins were floating down Susquehanna River,” Brooks said.

Some people were of the mindset they could weather Agnes, but Mother Nature was a powerful persuader, sending residents to second floors and roofs to be rescued.

“Amongst the elderly of the time who lived through the 1936 flood, they didn’t really think it was going to happen. So, a lot of people went to bed the night before thinking it’s not going to happen,” Brooks said. “But instead, Agnes was a very unwelcome lady here and she cried on us very well. Fourteen trillion gallons of tears flooded into this place, Wilkes-Barre and the Wyoming Valley.

After Agnes there was a concerted effort to protect against another catastrophe when the river crested at 40.91 feet on June 24, 1972. Millions of dollars were spent to fortify and raise the levee system. The massive infrastructure project was completed in 2009, largely due to then U.S. Rep. Paul Kanjorski, D-Nanticoke, who lobbied and fought for funding.

The earthen walls along the river underwent and passed a critical test in 2011 when the river reached a height of 42.66 feet. It surpassed the Agnes level by nearly two feet, but the protected areas were safe. Communities such as West Pittston, where there were no levees, watched helplessly as the river rose and reached unabated farther and farther into neighborhoods.

The residents turned to help from an agency created from the aftermath of Agnes.

Brooks spoke of it in terms of a “silver lining” found in the darkest of storms. The late U.S. Congressman Dan Flood deserves credit, for out of the Flood Recovery Act arose the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

“FEMA is one of those federal acronyms that every American knows today. But it didn’t exist in 1972. And the trials and tribulations, what worked, what didn’t work of that era, was all rolled into creating a federal agency that could manage natural disasters, what the response of the federal government is,” Brooks said.

Today FEMA responds to hurricanes, tornadoes, floods and large-scale emergencies.

“That didn’t happen with us. But the country benefited from that and we still benefit from that today. So, there is a silver lining with the Agnes Flood,” Brooks said.

