Tom Mooney is well known to Times Leader readers nowadays as the author of our weekly “Remember When” columns about local history and genealogy.

Mooney’s association with the newspaper extends back decades. And like so many Wyoming Valley residents, his family also was flooded out of their home by Agnes.

We spoke with Mooney recently about his work chronicling the history of the flood for previous anniversaries — including a lengthy 1992 piece we republished earlier this week — as well as about his personal experiences during the flood itself. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Q: Tom, hello! I want to ask you about that 1992 retrospective you wrote. Clearly a lot of work went into it. Can you tell me about that?

A: Well, what I remember is whenever I had a story like that, I would work on it over several days — just looking up information was time-consuming. What I would do would be to work on it primarily at night after the shift was over. I think I was on the copy desk by that time. So I would try to finish up as quickly as I could and then then get into the library and get out the microfilm and start working on it and so that way it would take, you know, a days or in the case of a long story like that maybe two weeks or so.

Q: As the narrative took shape, were there any clear trends that emerged? Anything that surprised you?

A: You know, as the storm progressed we moved from being completely unsuspecting to suddenly being in a position of having to take it very seriously.

Q: Where were you during the flood? What are your memories of it?

A: Well, I had gotten out of the Air Force in December of ’71 and I was working on a Master’s Degree in English at Penn State. This was between the spring and summer terms and I was home for about a week’s break with my family.

Q: Where did you live?

A: We lived on Pulaski Street, that’s a fairly short street over in the back part of Kingston, very close to the border with Pringle.

Q: That is a distance from the river. How hard were you hit?

A: It was a pretty significant in my neighborhood. Our house was on a foundation about three feet above the ground, and yet water filled much of the first floor.

Q: Wow. Okay. And what happened next?

A: People were directed by the police to go to an evacuation center, which in our case was the West Side Vo-Tech, not far away, up the hill in Pringle. It soon became obvious that we wouldn’t be going back that night or maybe any time soon.

Q: What happened when you got there?

A: I don’t know exactly who was in charge of the operation but suddenly yellow school buses began appearing. Our bus dropped us off at a church just off the main highway out toward Dallas. People from the Back Mountain very kindly showed up with their cars and take people to their homes to stay. We ended up staying with a very nice, family headed by a minister and his wife.

Q: How long did you stay there?

A: Well, we were there approximately a week. I think I left a little bit early, though. I was with my father, who was in the hospital as he had just suffered a heart attack.

I had to get back to Penn State, and the minister’s older daughter was just beginning there too, so we left at approximately the same time.

Q: When was your family able to go home?

A: Well, first they were able to transfer to the home of some relatives in the Rolling Mill Hill section of Wilkes-Barre when the water had receded.

I think it was Monday or Tuesday of the following week (Ed: the flood hit on Friday, June 23) before we were allowed to go back into the flood area to start the cleanup.

Anything you had on the first floor was gone. You no longer had furniture or appliances, or telephone service or electricity for that matter. So you couldn’t really go back to live.

You could go in during the day to clean but then the police set a curfew, and you had to be out of the flood zone by a certain time and come back the next morning.

Q: And that must have been a hardship in itself.

A: Oh yeah. The thing that I remember was that there was a thick layer of mud over all the streets, so you couldn’t drive all the way in. You could drive to the edge of the flood zone, and you had to get out and walk in. Of course you wore boots and old clothes. I still remember how it seemed the mud was trying to pull the boots off you.

Q: What are some of the things that you hope future generations will remember about Agnes? The lessons they will learn?

A: Well, one thing we have that number is that if we have to respect the Susquehanna River and any other bodies of water in our area that can flood.

I think we had been lulled into a state of overconfidence by the fact that the levee system, which had been built back around 1940, had held back every rise in the river up to that time. So we just figured that it was a done deal.

So the thing that I want everybody to remember is that you’re never going to be really safe from natural disasters like that. You’d better accept that and support any and all measures necessary to prevent or mitigate flooding.

We can’t see flooding as history. We need to see it as something that is always potentially looming in the background and can hit us at any time.