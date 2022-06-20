🔊 Listen to this

Editor’s note: This story is part of a periodic look at projects on the request list for Luzerne County’s American Rescue Plan funding.

Nonprofits are seeking Luzerne County American Rescue Plan funding for a diverse range of projects outside those previously reported for small businesses and youth assistance programs, a review of the pre-applications shows.

County council has approximately $96.3 million left to earmark from its $112.89 million federal American Rescue allocation.

Some of the nonprofit submissions are linked to health.

Candy’s Place, a cancer wellness center in Forty Fort, is requesting $25,000 toward a $30,000 project to expand its programs to veterans with cancer, its pre-application said.

The nonprofit provides free services to both clients and their caregivers, including support groups, stress and relaxation therapies, nutritional education and structured fitness programs, it said.

Additional funds for the veterans initiative would come from individual and corporate donations and fundraisers, it said.

Volunteers in Medicine, a community-based nonprofit that provides primary and preventative medical, dental and behavioral health services to the county’s working uninsured and underinsured populations, is seeking a total $1.5 million toward its $3 million in operational costs over three years, its pre-application said.

The nonprofit is not a federally qualified clinic and operates solely on grants from foundations, proceeds from special events and donations from individuals and businesses, it said.

In six months, it has provided free healthcare to employees of 139 county businesses. Many hire part-time employee, and they are not offered insurance, it said.

Geisinger and Commonwealth Health both support the clinic with in-kind services, understanding the clinic is keeping the uninsured out of their emergency rooms, which could result in uncompensated care, the pre-application said.

An estimated 30,000 county residents have no health insurance, and three times that number are without dental insurance, it said.

“Volunteers in Medicine continues to be the safety-net provider for individuals who fall into the gap of earning too much to qualify for Medicaid and not enough to afford private health insurance,” it said.

The Family Service Association of Northeastern PA is requesting $15,000 to support “Talk Saves Lives,” its educational program that provides participants with a clear understanding of suicide and the most up-to-date research on suicide prevention and what they can do in their communities to save lives, the pre-application says.

Historic preservation

The Irem Temple Restoration Project requested $1 million toward the $14.5 million restoration and repurposing of the Moorish Revival style building at 62 N. Franklin St. in Wilkes-Barre to house an event space and museum, its pre-application said.

Constructed in 1907-08, the facility served as the primary performing arts venue for the Mecca Shriners, and the scale of its minarets and decorative arches are unlike any other Shriners auditorium in the world, it said.

The building restoration began in 2020 with roof stabilization to prevent further damage but stalled in 2021 due to a lack of matching funds for a $2 million state grant, it said, noting the nonprofit continues to pursue private donations and other funding options.

The main auditorium will return to its original configuration – a flat-floored hall with no seats on the main floor, it said. This would create create a multi-use event space for weddings, concerts, vendor shows, festivals and markets and attract touring acts that demand this type of configuration, it said.

The Irem Temple Restoration Project Board of Directors wants to enter into a management agreement with the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Public Square in Wilkes-Barre to benefit both venues, it said.

In a different project in the city, the Luzerne County Historical Society at 49 S. Franklin St. is seeking $120,000 toward a $240,000 project to address building repairs and accessibility, it said. Private donations would cover the difference, it said.

Arts

The F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts is seeking $25,000 for a broadband upgrade and $424,150 for HVAC upgrades, its pre-application said.

The broadband upgrade will allow the Kirby Center to stream performances that it offers, permitting viewers anywhere in the world to experience the entertainment, it said.

The aging air conditioning components, must be replaced due to failures and the need to comply with new governmental specifications for Freon, it said. Funding has been secured to purchase the rooftop units and upgrade the coils, and the county funding would cover the associated costs for labor, removal and installation.

This project will cool the building for more than 90,000 attendees annually and provide better air purification, it said.

The Street Art Society of NEPA applied for $20,000 to implement a mobile application promoting a Wyoming Valley Street Art Tour. It will allow residents and tourists to connect and interact with existing and upcoming county street art displays while using their mobile device, the pre-application said.

In addition to more than 20 murals and 10 sculptures in the county that can be viewed, the society plans 13 more in coming years, it said. The society wants to partner with the local business, VizVibe, to “bring these amazing works of art to life and to inform the viewer of their history, purpose and the vision behind the piece.”

The application also could be used by other entities to promote art events, it said.

“This mobile application would create a safe outdoor recreational opportunity for the public, which would invite tourism by increasing foot traffic and in turn create economic growth necessary as part of the COVID-19 pandemic recovery in the county,” it said.

Housing

The United NEPA Alliance and NEPA Inclusive have formed a partnership to address major housing problems in the county and are seeking $500,000 toward a $1.6 million project, their pre-application said.

This project would create safe, affordable and sustainable housing for two populations: those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including autism, and county residents who are homeless or at risk of homelessness, it said.

Grants, donations and investments would cover the remaining project costs, it said.

The Wyoming Valley Habitat for Humanity is requesting $30,000 toward the $45,000 repaving of its ReStore parking lot, with the remaining costs covered by special event proceeds and other sources, its pre-application said.

The Institute in Wilkes-Barre applied for $75,000 to fund the full cost of a thorough housing needs study.

Analysis is warranted, it said, because housing and rental costs have been rising disproportionately to income in the county.

“Many teachers and police officers can no longer afford a market rate home, even if they can find one. Additionally, recent college graduates, in entry-level positions, cannot afford rent in Luzerne County anymore,” its pre-application said.

The study would present recommendations on locations for new construction and redevelopment, the type of housing needed and pricing considerations, it said. It also will discuss blight and remediation.

Animals

The SPCA of Luzerne County, which cares for thousands of animals annually, is seeking $100,000 toward a project that will cost $200,000 through the end of 2024.

The funding will provide temporary help with medicine or other medical/emergency assistance to help keep pets healthy and happy in homes, the pre-application said.

“Many of these animals end up at the shelter because of financial reasons, whether it is a loss of job, change in health, increased cost of living or other financial hardship,” it said, noting the remaining funding would come from private donations and grants.

What’s next?

Council and the administration are still discussing how to proceed in identifying which projects are eligible for funding and what format will be used to determine the approved projects.

The county received $186.8 million in funding requests — $171.58 million from more than 100 outside entities and $15.26 million from county government departments, the administration has said. Some entities also submitted requests after the pre-application deadline.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.