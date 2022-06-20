John Dubik was in the mess hall of the USS Hugh L. Scott when Nazi U-boat struck

Sons of the American Legion Post 463 Commander John J. Mazur, standing, shakes the hand of WWII veteran John Dubik during his 100th birthday party on Sunday at The Meadows Manor in Dallas.

Plymouth native and WWII veteran John Dubik, right, chats with borough Mayor Frank Coughlin prior to Dubik’s 100th birthday party Sunday at The Meadows Manor in Dallas.

John Dubik looks at his 100th birthday cake — which, for the record, was yellow cake with chocolate frosting.

Plymouth Mayor Frank Coughlin, left, holds a proclamation for WWII Navy veteran John Dubik, center, in honor of Dubik’s 100th anniversary. Coughlin is joined by Plymouth Councilman Alec Ryncavage and Sons of the American Legion Post 463 Commander John J. Mazur.

Plymouth Councilman Alec Ryncavage talks with his former neighbor, WWII Navy veteran and Plymouth native John Dubik, during a 100th birthday party for Dubik on Sunday at The Meadows Manor in Dallas.

WWII Navy veteran John Dubik, seen celebrating his 100th birthday on Sunday at The Meadows Manor in Dallas, talks with a reporter about his escape from the sinking USS Hugh L. Scott in 1942 after it was torpedoed by a German U-Boat off the coast of Morocco.

DALLAS — World War II veteran John Dubik celebrated his 100th birthday one day early Sunday in grand style, with proclamations, presents, and a band playing patriotic music on a sun-drenched patio overlooking lush green lawns.

When the fanfare subsided and he was comfortably inside The Meadows Manor relaxing with a piece of cake and a cool drink, Dubik’s thoughts turned back 80 years to a harrowing afternoon along the Moroccan Coast off Casablanca.

Prompted by a reporter’s questions, the Plymouth native was a 20-year-old sailor again, and the USS Hugh L. Scott had just been torpedoed by a German U-boat.

‘Get the Hell off the ship!’

“I was in the mess hall after supper,” Dubik recalled. “There must have been maybe about 20 fellows. The mess hall blew up. I was the only one that came out.”

He recalls the sound of screaming, and then silence. Then saying prayers, “and saying things you (would) never say in your life.”

Water and oil was flooding in. He spotted a little crack by a warped door hatch — “the sight of Heaven.”

Dubik pushed it with his shoulder, which got cut and bloodied in the process. He pushed some more, and scraped through into a cargo hold. He made it to the side of the ship, crawled up, and thought he heard a voice say “Hey, Mac, where you been? Where the hell you going?”

“I looked, and I swear I didn’t see anybody,” Dubik said, thinking his imagination was getting the best of him.

The voice came again.

“You heard me, dammit, where you going?”

“I said, ‘they need help in the mess hall, guys need help down there,’” Dubik said.

“They’re all gonners, get the Hell off the ship,” the other man said.

A former passenger liner, the USS Hugh L. Scott was taken over by the Army in 1941 and then by the Navy in 1942 and converted into an attack transport, according to military records. On Nov. 11, 1942, Hugh L. Scott and two other transports were torpedoed.

“Hugh L. Scott, hit on the starboard side, burst into flames and foundered, but owing to the availability of landing craft for rescue, casualties were held to a minimum — eight officers and 51 men,” the official Navy account states.

Dubik grabbed a life jacket, went into the water and clambered into a box raft “that this other fella was hanging on,” and they were eventually picked up by a barge and brought to shore.

“They took us over to the dock, and I was treated on the beach,” Dubik said.

He was shipped back to the U.S., but it was far from the end of his war service.

After being rehabilitated, Dubik was assigned to a fuel tanker that took him far out into the Pacific. He also learned how small even a world at war could be.

“I bumped into my brother Michael in the Philippine Islands,” said Dubik of his sibling, who was serving in the U.S. Army. “The captain gave me 24 hours special leave. And this was with a real war going on.”

They also had a sister, Anne, who served as a naval nurse, and spent over two decades in uniform.

Coming home to Plymouth

John Dubik returned to his hometown of Plymouth after the war, meanwhile, where he married, raised a family, and used the GI bill to complete his college education through Penn State Extension.

He also became a member of the American Legion; a proclamation presented to him on Sunday by Sons of the American Legion Post 463 Commander John J. Mazur noted that as of March 2021 Dubik had been a member in good standing continuously for 75 years. He also has served as post historian.

Mazur also presented Dubik with a commemorative WWII pocket watch, its cover depicting the legendary scene of U.S. Marines raising the American flag on Iwo Jima in 1945.

Dubik, who now resides at the Meadows, wasn’t able to return to Plymouth for his landmark birthday, so Plymouth came to him.

Mayor Frank Coughlin and Councilman Alec Ryncavage were on hand for Sunday’s party, and Coughlin read a proclamation in Dubik’s honor.

“John has lived during a very eventful century of our world’s history and has seen many changes take place,” Coughlin said.

“Congratulations, John, and many more to come,” the mayor said.

In addition to describing his war service, Coughlin’s proclamation noted that Dubik was a member of Saints Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, and that he enlisted in the Navy after graduating from Plymouth High School.

After the war, Dubik mentored young men in the Boy Scouts, and grew a vegetable garden each year, sharing its bounty with his neighbors.

One of those neighbors is Ryncavage, whose grandmother lived next door to Dubik and had an apple tree that grew beside Dubik’s pear tree. Ryncavage, who now lives on the same street, recalled eating pears from Dubik’s tree when he was younger.

“It was an honor to reconnect with an old neighbor and share stories like climbing his fence and sneaking a few pears off his tree as a child,” Ryncavage said, adding that Dubik is “still as sharp as a tack” after they shared a conversation on the patio Sunday afternoon.

“What a great neighbor he was,” Ryncavage said. He had one of the most immaculate lawns on the block and took pride in his landscaping.”

“Cheers to a great neighbor and American hero,” Ryncavage added.