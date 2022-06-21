🔊 Listen to this

DALLAS TWP. — After last month’s four-hour deliberation resulting in a continuance, a resolution was reached at the Zoning Hearing Board meeting pertaining to a proposed commercial project at the intersection of Route 309 and Irem Road.

Tunkhannock businessman Gary Farber Jr. was unanimously denied a request for a special zoning exemption to move forward with his project which would’ve seen over a dozen storefronts in a 30,000-square-foot retail space, as well as office spaces, parking and multiple entrances. The special exemption was requested in order to work around the maximum allowed square footage defined by section 509.2 of the Dallas Township Zoning Ordinance.

The aforementioned section states that any non-residential project exceeding an “initial or cumulative earth disturbance which equals or exceeds 80,000 square feet of surface area.” Farber’s project was expected to cause over 140,000 square feet of “earth disturbance”.

Many residents presented their cases to the Zoning Board in the Dallas High School auditorium, with many pointing to safety concerns — an increase in traffic among them. Though, one of the most repeated concerns came about from the Dallas Township Comprehensive Plan.

Melissa Lucas noted, “This project is not consistent with the goals of Dallas Township,” which, as she stated earlier in her address were to, “maintain the rural nature of the township,” as well as keep the, “clean and quiet rural setting.”

Lucas, among other residents also maintained that the commercial needs of the township have been met, and there is no need for anything further.

John Lucas drove that point home as he said, “We find their plan or any commercial plan to simply not be right for our neighborhood.”

Todd Dziak of Pheasant Run Drive said in his remarks, “We have no assurance that the future applicants of this proposed development would suit our needs.” He called the plan an “ill-conceived property” and questioned what would happen “when no one wants it?”

Farber’s attorney Mark Bufalino noted that his client provided expert testimony in the form of Alan Rosen, a certified real-estate appraiser who spoke at last month’s May 16 meeting and that all other required criteria had been clearly addressed and clearly met. He noted that the additional commercial base could possibly serve to strengthen the tax base of Dallas Township and the concerns of the residents were understood.

The board called a recess and deliberated for 10 minutes before the decision to deny the special exemption was reached.