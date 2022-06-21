🔊 Listen to this

KINGSTON TWP. — A day after being sentenced for providing false information to authorities investigating a reported sexual assault, former state constable John Raymond Shaskas Jr. was charged with possessing methamphetamine and paraphernalia during a traffic stop, according to court records.

Shaskas, 41, of Lower Demunds Road, Dallas Township, faces a hearing before Luzerne County Judge David W. Lupas next week on allegations he violated his two-year probation sentence imposed May 9 when Kingston Township police charged him with possessing illegal narcotics during a traffic stop on Dallas Memorial Highway on May 10.

Shaskas was sentenced to probation after he pled guilty to obstructing administration of law and filing a false report stemming from an incident allegedly at the Dolores Road, Kingston Township, home of Jay Anthony Chepanonis, 61, on Feb. 5, 2020.

Police charged Chepanonis with sexually assaulting a woman inside his home, court records say.

Chepanonis called Shaskas who was accused of coaching him how to deal with police when they responded to his residence.

Police executed a search warrant at Chepanonis residence during the sexual assault investigation allegedly finding 34 marijuana plants, multiple lights used to grow marijuana, bags, digital scales, water lines and pots, court records say.

A day after Shaskas was sentenced to probation, Kingston Township police stopped him for driving a motorcycle with an expired registration on Dallas Memorial Highway at about 11:23 p.m. May 10.

Police in court records say Shaskas was in possession of brass knuckles, methamphetamine, fentanyl and two glass pipes.

Shaskas was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count each of prohibited offensive weapons, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to stop at red traffic signal, driving an unregistered vehicle and operating a vehicle without insurance. A preliminary hearing is scheduled July 28 while a probation violation hearing is scheduled for June 28.

Chepanonis is facing charges of rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault, sexual assault, indecent assault, false imprisonment, and a second criminal complaint listing charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Chepanonis is scheduled to appear before Lupas later today on the two sets of charges.