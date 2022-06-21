🔊 Listen to this

LARKSVILLE — A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held Wednesday, June 29, at the new Sheetz on Route 11 in Larksville.

Company officials made the announcement Tuesday, listing several promotions planned for the opening.

The new convenient mart and gas station is located at 568 East Main St., Larksville, on the site formerly occupied for years by Classic Pizza.

“We will cut the ribbon for our newest location and have giveaways too,” said Harry Hammel, public relations and social media supervisor for Sheetz.

Hammel said if a customer brings a non-perishable food item to the event it will be donated to the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank and the customer will receive a Sheetz branded bag (limit one per customer while supplies last) from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Hammel also said one lucky customer will win Sheetz for a Year — *$2,500 Sheetz Z-Card. The winner will be announced after the ribbon is cut at 11 a.m.

Other give-a-ways include:

• 10:15 a.m., $250 Z-Card Giveaway

• 10:30 a.m., $250 Z-Card Giveaway

• 10:45 a.m., Grand Opening Ceremony and Ribbon Cutting

• 11 a.m., Ribbon Cutting, $2,500 Z-Card Giveaway

No purchase necessary to be eligible for prizes. Entrants must be 18 or older to be eligible to win and must be present to win.

Earlier this year, Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, Inc., said the store is near the Carey Avenue Bridge on Route 11. The complex is called Lance Village.

“It will have seating both inside and outside the store, the ability to fuel 12 vehicles at one time and will be 6,070 square feet,” Ruffner said.

Ruffner said the newest Sheetz will feature a new store design, which includes many enhanced restaurant and convenience features.

The new store is being built on Route 11 where the Carey Avenue Bridge crosses the Susquehanna River. The site formerly was occupied by Classic Pizza, which was destroyed by fire in June, 2021.

Classic Pizza and another empty building and a strip mall were demolished to make way for the new store.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.