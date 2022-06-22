Debuts feature jeweler and executive chef

Joseph Jacob Jewelers has opened in the former Littman Jewelers space in the Wyoming Valley Mall.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — Two new stores recently opened in the Wyoming Valley Mall.

“Joseph Jacob Jewelers” — in the former Littman Jewelers space — and “From The City” — a Mexican/American dining concept in the former Dino’s Pizza in the Food Court.

According to Joseph D. Ohrin, Property/General Manager and Specialty Leasing Manager for Krig Properties, owners of the mall, Joseph Jacob Jewelers is a company that has been in business for more than 120 years.

The company began in New York City locating its first store on 47th Street in the heart of the Diamond District. Known as a leader in custom design jewelry, they grew the business through excellent customer service and superior products.

Joseph Jacob Jewelers expanded slowly to locations in and around New York City and the surrounding areas, including New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Joseph Jacob Jewelers specializes in designing and manufacturing loose diamonds and designer jewelry. They feature an exclusive collection of diamond pendants, earrings, rings, watches and necklaces.

They can be found in the former Littman Jewelers space near the mall’s Center Court.

From the City

“From The City” is a Mexican/American dining concept headed by Executive Chef Jonathan Minor.

Ohrin said Jonathan’s story is quite an amazing one. Chef Jonathan Minor was born and raised in Puebla, Mexico. At 16, Jonathan left his family behind and immigrated to the United States, where he started off as a dishwasher in Jamaica, Queens at an Irish restaurant.

After four months at this job, Jonathan realized that he could not continue his life washing dishes. Chef Antelmo Cazares offered to teach Jonathan to cook three days a week. Chef Cazares offered Jonathan a full-time job after recognizing his talents.

Chef John moved on to work at a French restaurant in New York City, where he learned many signature dishes such as Creme Brulé and chocolate mousse.

After working at several restaurants throughout New York City, Jonathan landed his first Head Chef job at The Iridium Jazz Club on 42nd Street and Broadway.

Jonathan continued to learn how to create various foods from diverse cultures and countries. His biggest challenge, however, was at Pastis and Balthazar — high-end restaurants in New York.

Ohrin said Chef John soon met his wife and started a family, which led him to Pennsylvania. In Pennsylvania, Jonathan became head chef at Le Manhattan Bistro in Wilkes-Barre and later the Powerhouse Eatery in White Haven.

Ohrin said Jonathan always wanted his own restaurant ever since he discovered his love for creating dishes. This led him to open From the City, a Mexican-American cuisine restaurant.

Ohrin said Jonathan finds this to be his biggest challenge yet, however, his love for creating dishes and the praise he receives from customers serve as motivation.

Some of Chef Jonathan’s menu highlights include a surf and turf burrito, quesadillas, salads, tacos, mac and cheese and a fried chicken sando.

Jonathan and his tasty offerings are located in the Food Court, in the first space on the left upon entering.

About Wyoming Valley Mall

Current mall shopping hours are Monday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit — shopwyomingvalleymall.com — like Wyoming Valley Mall on Facebook at facebook.com/shopwyomingvalleymall and become a follower on Twitter at twitter.com/wyovalmall.

