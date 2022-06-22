🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough sentenced Joel Castillo Pena, 29, to 10 to 20 years in state prison for trafficking illegal drugs and illegally possessing two firearms.

Pena was arrested by Hazleton police when they responded to a man screaming in the area of Second and Peace streets on Aug. 10, 2020, according to court records.

A records check revealed Pena was wanted on firearm offenses and providing a false identification to authorities.

As Pena was being searched, police in court records say he was concealing nearly seven grams of raw heroin, nearly five grams of crack cocaine, 65 Oxycodone pills, nine Xanax bars and nearly 16 grams of a cutting agent.

Police in court records say Pena concealed the Oxycodone pills in a bag behind his genitals.

In a related case, police said Pena was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton after he ingested illegal narcotics on Nov. 25, 2018. A backpack Pena was carrying contained a Ruger .380-caliber handgun loaded with four hollow point bullets and a Ruger .357 pistol, court records say.

Pena was further accused of possessing drug paraphernalia and providing a false name when he encountered a police officer in the area of Church and Seventh streets in Hazleton on Nov. 10, 2018.

Court records say Pena told an officer he was part of the Illuminati and told the officer to perform a sex act. A small amount of methamphetamine was found in Pena’s wallet, court records say.

Pena was sentenced on two counts of illegal possession of a firearm, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, false identification to law enforcement and possession of drug paraphernalia.