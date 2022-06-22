Some come to defend Oremus, who says allegations are false

HARVEYS LAKE — Tuesday night’s Borough Council meeting was heavy on public comment as the ongoing saga of residents versus the borough zoning officer continued.

Expecting a heavy turnout, those who wished to speak during public comment were asked to sign in. As names were read off from the list and folks took their turns speaking, views were split almost down the middle.

The issues arose initially after several residents, including Manny Santayana claimed that Zoning Officer Maureen Oremus actively partakes in a direct “dereliction of her duties” and creates a “conflict of interest” when she refers residents seeking zoning approval to utilize her boyfriend and contractor, Jerry Brown, for building projects. According to Santayana and others, those who do not utilize Brown’s services are offered the “scarlet letter,” as resident and Air Force veteran John Baum put it.

Residents organized a “Zoning Solutions Meeting” at the Grotto Pizza on Lakeside Drive last Thursday in an effort to address their perceived mistreatment and to move forward, calling for Oremus’ immediate resignation or termination.

As public comment began, several residents rallied behind Oremus.

Molly Davis said that she’s had no issues working with Oremus. “She’s simply doing her job,” she noted in closing. Residents Jane and Kevin Lynn offered similar sentiments.

Mr. Lynn remarked that Oremus has approved more than 2,000 zoning permits and 20-25 people have had an issue, a statistic that mathematically equals out to about 1 percent.

Resident Alice Frantz said she’s worked with “50 different zoning officers at any given time and she’s (Oremus) one of the best.”

Several local contractors also spoke to Oremus’ professionalism and commitment to the community. Bill Reese called Oremus “a friend” and noted that at a time when he was ill, she was there to help. “I think she’s one of the fairest zoning officers in the Wyoming Valley,” Reese said.

John Halbing, president and CEO of Summit Pointe Builders referenced the Zoning Solutions Meeting, when a young man who wanted to remain anonymous pointed to a painting on the wall at the Grotto of two people water skiing. “This is what the lake is about,” the man said, and Halbing agreed. “This is why we’re all here,” Halbing said, “to have fun and enjoy life.” He continued on to say that, in his 30 years of contracting in the borough, while he and Oremus may not have always seen eye-to-eye, they always worked together and that she’s “done a very good job over the years.”

That said, many residents offered their displeasure with the zoning officer.

Frances Guinari spoke on the preferential treatment he alleged the zoning officer offers. His sister, Karen Renard, noted that because many of these cases end in legal proceedings, “not only are we paying taxes, we’re also paying out of pocket for cases.”

Baum, a retired Air Force Officer and former Commander of Wilkes University’s ROTC program, noted how folks claim Harveys Lake is a great place to live. “If it goes your way, well of course it’s great,” he said, however offering, “If you don’t know the right people, you don’t get the same shake.”

Baum played a voicemail from Oremus from his cellphone in which she clearly identified herself and proceeded to question why work was being done by “four gentlemen who can barely speak English?” after he had been issued a stop order on construction on his property.

Santayana, who was cut short in his comments as all speakers were given five minutes’ time, handed out packets of information. The packet notes that while unproven, residents have claimed potential extortion and racketeering in what is named “CASH FOR PERMITS.” He noted that himself and at other residents have filed complaints at the state to Harrisburg and residents were searching “for a path forward out of the zoning corruption at Harveys Lake.”

Some residents, like Todd Evans, simply wanted answers.

Evans has been seeking guidance since last August when a wall was built in direct opposition to an issued permit, which has proceeded to damage his driveway. He asked, “Who does the policing of permits?” to the board. “I’m not on a witch-hunt. I’m here to get answers and protect my property.”

Throughout public comment, there were several back-and-forth exchanges as well as gavel-banging to bring order back to the meeting.

Oremus: Allegations are false

Oremus said of the meeting, “I’m just very humbled by the people who came out (to support).”

She noted that because these allegations are under litigation, she didn’t want to comment much other than saying, “the allegations against me are false.”

Likewise, the Borough Council as a collective said, “Because this issue is in litigation, our solicitor has asked us not to speak to this matter, other than to say that we support our zoning officer.”

There is no word yet as to when legal proceedings will come to a conclusion. The next Harveys Lake Borough Council meeting is slated for Tuesday, July 19 at 6 p.m. in the borough meeting room.