WILKES-BARRE — City officials said a study on establishing passenger rail service to Philadelphia is back on track with the state offering to fund it.

The discussion is expected to continue at a meeting to be set up next month with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

City Controller Darren Snyder, who first suggested the study in 2019, participated in a June 9 Zoom meeting with PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Multimodal Transportation Jennie Louwerse and Richard Roman, District Executive for PennDOT’s District 4 in Dunmore. Mayor George Brown, City Administrator Charlie McCormick and Councilman Tony Brooks also joined in on the call.

“They said they would conduct a comprehensive study,” Snyder said of PennDOT. He cautioned there was no formal agreement made, but described the progress as “promising.”

With PennDOT offering to take the lead, it handed the city a free ticket and assured the correct route was being taken.

In March, City Council approved a $100,000 study to be done by consultant Transportation Economics & Management Systems of Frederick, Maryland. Snyder supported it, noting at the time that there was an influx of federal money for infrastructure projects and Amtrak was expanding passenger rail service routes, including a link between Scranton and New York City.

Prior to the vote Brown, while not opposing the concept of passenger service from Wilkes-Barre, pointed out PennDOT has to be involved and recommended contacting the state agency.

On Monday Brown said PennDOT did not recommend having TEMS do the work.

“But there will be a study done,” Brown said, adding it will be in accordance with PennDOT protocol, in excess of $100,000 and done at no cost to the city.

Brooks added that Brown and Snyder are to arrange a meeting in July with PennDOT.

