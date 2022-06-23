🔊 Listen to this

Part of the crowd at Thursday’s ceremony remembering all victims killed by drivers under the influence, held on the south lawn of the Luzerne County Courthouse and in front of the DUI Moving Memorial.

WILKES-BARRE — Joe Lyons of Forty Fort was there just for support and, like all others in attendance, he hoped there would not be another name added to “the wall.”

Lyons and his sister were at Thursday’s ceremony — remembering all victims killed by drivers under the influence — that was held on the south lawn of the Luzerne County Courthouse and in front of the DUI Moving Memorial. The event was held to remember all those who lost their lives and to raise awareness of the tragedy caused by DUI drivers.

Lyons knows the pain cause by drunk/impaired drivers. In October of 2019, his parents, Joseph R. Lyons, 83, and Gloria J. Lyons, 80, of Forty Fort, were killed when their vehicle was struck by a car operated by a drunk driver in Jenkins Township.

Police say the driver had a blood alcohol level nearly four times the legal limit when the head-on crash occurred.

“We wanted to attend the ceremony and see the wall,” Lyons said. “Events like this raise awareness and hopefully will lead to the prevention of more tragedies.”

Joe Swortz, Luzerne County DUI coordinator, said in addition to the courts and law enforcement, the event also featured representatives of local drug & alcohol facilities, as well as representation from SADD and MADD.

“We want to raise awareness to the dangers and consequences of impaired driving and also let people know there is substance use/abuse help available in the community and that they are not alone,” Swortz said.

Ann Marie Braskey, Director of the Luzerne County Department of Probation Services, welcomed about 75 people to the event and she set the tone for the message being sent.

“There are thousands of victims of impaired drivers,” Braskey said. “The DUI Memorial Wall is a stark reminder of the real cost of driving under the influence. Tragedy can strike in an instant and without warning.”

In his remarks, Swortz said, “May we never have to add another name to this wall.”

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown offered remarks, promising that the city will remain vigilant in enforcing the laws and will do all they can to curtail DUI violators.

“I assure you, the city takes this issue very seriously.”

Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce also said his staff will do all it can to try to reduce the number of DUI cases in the county.

“People have to realize that a split-second decision can result in tragedy,” Sanguedolce said. “And the consequences of that decision are irreversible.”

Also offering remarks were Shawn Noonan, Regional DUI Program Administrator for PennDOT Regions 3 and 4, and Megan Kernis, PA SADD- Student Ambassador of the Year, and a senior at Hazleton Area High School.

Also in attendance was Nicole Warnek, Mothers Against Drunk Driving; Felicity Ernie, PA SADD (Students Against Drunk Driving) State Coordinator with PA DUI Association in Harrisburg; and Rebecca Ryback, Northeast Highway Safety Program.

The DUI Moving Memorial is a 30-foot mobile replica of the DUI Victims’ Memorial Garden, located in Harrisburg, and is traveling the commonwealth ahead of the July 4 holiday.

The DUI Moving Memorial pays homage to those that have lost their lives “as a result of this senseless act” and contains a portion of the 2,300 located in the permanent garden in Harrisburg. Each name printed on the wall represents someone’s mother or father, brother or sister, son or daughter.

“They represent a life that was, but is no more,” the website states. “They are an empty seat around the dinner table and a void left in someone’s heart.”

The time around the July 4 holiday is a time that statistically results in a significant number of impaired driving occurrences. In 2020 in the time leading up to and including the July 4 holiday there were 328 alcohol related crashes that resulted in 13 fatalities.

According to statistics obtained from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in 2020, 293 people died as a result of alcohol related crashes statewide — nine in Luzerne County.

Swortz said Wednesday’s event addressed an issue that he is very passionate about.

“I have spoken to too many victims and have seen too many lives destroyed as a result of impaired driving,” Swortz said. “As a result, we are taking Pennsylvania’s health/legal approach to this event in that we did not just want participation from the courts and law enforcement, but also community organizations like MADD, SADD and treatment facilities that we work with. The response has been enthusiastically received.”

