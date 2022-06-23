🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Author Gary Letcher says his book, “Bold Forecast,” is the first beginning-to-end telling of “this timeless saga of Man vs. Nature” — the Agnes Flood of 1972.

The book tells how Agnes became a hurricane the very day of the Watergate break-in.

“Throughout, Bold Forecast is set against a backdrop of current events, politics, and popular culture,” Letcher said. “Bold Forecast unfolds like a novel. — tales of courage, loss and survival are woven together by the story of scientists who struggled to predict the path of disaster even as their equipment washed away around them.”

“Bold Forecast: The Hurricane Agnes Deluge,” was published on May 31, 2022, by Penn Del Press of Delaware, and it is available now at all major online booksellers. It can be ordered through Ingram for library and bookseller discounts.

Today, June 23, 2022, marks the 50th anniversary of the Agnes flood of 1972 — an event that Letcher says brought the most rain and wreaked the worst damage in U.S. history up to its time.

In the Middle-Atlantic states. Letcher says Agnes remains the storm against which all others will forever be compared.

Letcher said “Bold Forecast” tells the Agnes story as a compelling narrative, reminding us of the power of nature — and the power of ordinary people in the face of epic catastrophe.

According to Letcher’s research for the book, Agnes raged up from Florida through Virginia, Maryland, and southeastern Pennsylvania, bringing almost every river and stream to its record flood.

Dozens of people were killed, thousands of homes and businesses were destroyed, and damages ran into many millions.

“Yet as powerfully as Agnes punched to the south, she saved her strongest blows for the Susquehanna River basin,” Letcher said.

Letcher’s book states that fed by an unseen deluge in the river’s remote headwaters, the worst of the Agnes floods caught forecasters and riverside communities by surprise in a 400-mile rampage from the Finger Lakes of upstate New York to Maryland’s Chesapeake Bay.

Pennsylvania’s Wyoming Valley — Wilkes-Barre, Kingston, Plymouth, Forty Fort — was “ground zero,” where 100,000 residents ran for their lives and 20,000 homes were damaged or destroyed.

A promotion for the book states that “Bold Forecast unfolds like a novel.” It goes on to say, “Tales of courage, loss and survival are woven together by the story of scientists who struggled to predict the path of disaster even as their equipment washed away around them. Founded on meticulous research, Bold Forecast is the first beginning-to-end telling of this timeless saga of Man vs. Nature. Throughout, Bold Forecast is set against a backdrop of current events, politics, and popular culture.”

Letcher, 69, studied geology at the University of Maryland at the time of the Agnes flood, and for many years he practiced environmental law in the Washington area.

Letcher’s father grew up in Nanticoke. His grandparents were Oscar and Ola Letcher

Letcher said he spent a lot of time at his grandparents’ house — he visited there a few days after the 1972 food.

Letcher now lives in Lewis, DE.

“Bold Forecast sells for $17.95 in paperback and the e-book price is $6.49.

Letcher used four photos from Times Leader archives in the book.

Another promotional overview states:

”Everyone knew the flood was impossible. But the sentinels warned it was coming.”

Also from the book:

• In upstate New York, the mayor assured his nervous citizens they were safe behind the levees, unaware of the incredible deluge hammering the river’s headwaters. The fire chief was the first to die.

• In Pennsylvania, 10,000 youth stood with grizzled miners in a frantic effort to buttress their city’s groaning flood walls. “Thank God for the hippies,” marveled conservative elders.

• In Maryland, imminent collapse of the biggest dam in the Eastern U.S. threatened to wipe the cities below from the map. Engineers prepared to blow the dam open to relieve the pressure.

The book foreword was written by Dr. Greg Forbes.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.