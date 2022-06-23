🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The city issued a traffic advisory Sunday for motorists downtown because of the NEPA Rainbow Alliance’s Pridefest Parade.

The parade will proceed along South Main Street from Ross Street to Public Square.

The following roads will be closed between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.:

• South Main Street from Ross Street to Public Square

• South Street from South Franklin to South Washington streets

• Northampton Street from South Franklin to South Washington streets

• West Market Street east-bound lane from South Franklin Street to Public Square

Meters will be bagged and there will be “No Parking” notices posted along the parade route and around Public Square beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. Ticketing and towing will begin at 11 a.m. on Sunday.

To avoid towing and fines, parade spectators and participants are advised to adhere to both public and private “No Parking” zones.