🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — A deceitful Robert Gerald Ball was sentenced Thursday to state prison for the vehicular homicide of 7-year-old Gabriel Bierly in what state police at Shickshinny say was a hit-and-run crash in Huntington Township more than a year ago.

Robert Gerald Ball, 36, of Lenoxville, pled guilty in May to homicide by vehicle under a plea agreement with Luzerne County prosecutors who withdrew the most serious charge among others, accidents involving death, which calls for a sentence of three to six years.

Under sentencing guidelines for vehicular homicide, Ball could have been sentenced to three months to one year.

Instead, Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr. sentenced Ball to 18 months to three years in prison citing his deceitfulness and uncooperative conduct with state police investigators.

Prior to being sentenced, Ball’s only words were, “I’m sorry.”

His attorney, Joseph D’Andrea, said any case involving the death of a child is difficult.

“I know he is sorry, I know he feels terrible,” D’Andrea said, noting Ball has intellectual challenges and prior substance abuse issues. “He owned up to his responsibility. He’s going to live with this for the rest of his life.”

State police alleged in court records Ball, after striking Bierly who was riding a bicycle in the area of 315 Bonnieville Road on March 5, 2021, replaced the bumper on his truck and power washed the vehicle. Ball allegedly persuaded several people to fabricate stories of his whereabouts at the time of the crash and threatened a man to stop talking to investigators.

Deputy Assistant District Attorney Chester F. Dudick Jr. and Assistant District Attorney Daniel Marsh explained after Ball was sentenced that the most serious charge was withdrawn due to potential legal challenges if the case went to trial. Dudick said Bierly’s family was in agreement with the plea agreement and wanted closure, adding that they forgave Ball.

“If you know the family, they are a tremendous, forgiving family,” Dudick said.

Ball was arrested Feb. 17, 2021, when state police and police in Lehman Township went to a residence on North Lake Road in Ross Township to apprehend another man wanted on allegations of failing to appear in court. Ball was spotted at the house and jumped out a window, court records say.

Ball returned to the North Lake Road house after police left.

Police learned Ball was inside the residence and set up a perimeter as Ball barricaded himself in the basement, releasing two adult Pit Bulls that bit a state police trooper and a Lehman officer on their arms, court records say.

For the dog bite incident, Ball was sentenced by Sklarosky to an additional one-month to one-year in prison and two years probation on charges of simple assault and resisting arrest.

Sklarosky told Ball he had three options when he spoke with investigators: to remain quiet, to cooperate, or be deceitful.

“You picked the option to be deceitful,” the judge noted adding Ball was not cooperative with investigators and decided to release dogs that bite a trooper and an officer.