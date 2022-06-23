🔊 Listen to this

HAZLE TWP. — State police at Hazleton arrested a man who admitted he “snapped” and “blew up” when he stabbed his mother twice for talking during a telephone call.

Alfonzo Felix Evans, 33, of Route 940, was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment after state police allege he stabbed his 71-year-old mother in the back of her neck with a large kitchen knife on Tuesday.

According to the criminal complaint:

Troopers responded to Evans’ residence when Evans called 911 saying his mother had a neck injury and need assistance. Evans hung up but troopers managed to contact him again.

Evans during the phone call said he had a confrontation with his mother and stabbed her twice.

When troopers arrived at the house, the woman exited through a rear door with blood emanating from her neck. She was transported to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Hazleton.

Evans was arrested when he emerged from the second floor of the house.

During an interview with troopers, Evans claimed his mother had become increasingly annoying by talking to herself out loud. Evans claimed he “blew up” and “snapped” when he grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed her twice in the back of the neck, the complaint says.

Evans said once he calmed down, he helped clean up blood and realized the injury to his mother was worse than he thought, according to the complaint.

The woman told troopers her son was upset with her about the volume on a television and her talking on a telephone. She claimed her son stabbed her twice while she was doing dishes, the complaint says.

Evans was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke and jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $250,000 bail.