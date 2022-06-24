🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Painting of the eight-story tower in the Sherman Hills apartment complex in Wilkes-Barre continued Thursday. Indelible Housing Inc. and its partners that bought the federally subsidized, low-income housing complex for $27 million earlier this year said they would invest $16 million to renovate all 344 units and make mechanical and security improvements to the buildings and grounds.