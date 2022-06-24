🔊 Listen to this

Carloads of people showed up to the Moonlite Drive-In on Thursday night to support NEPA Sings and CASA of Luzerne County. All proceeds from NEPA Sings go back into CASA and its programs to assist high-risk children of the county. Executive Director Mary Kay Pivovarnik noted that there are currently over 500 children in foster care in the county.

WEST WYOMING — After a rain check last week, NEPA Sings, now in its fifth iteration, hit the silver screen at the Moonlite Drive-In Thursday night to showcase the depth of local talent, all for a good cause.

With doors opening at 6:30, there was ample time for attendees, contestants, friends and family to enjoy Maddy’s Doghouse and Notis The Gyro King food trucks and libations for the adults courtesy of Susquehanna Brewing Company and Freas Farm Winery. There were also live tunes from the Kelly Reilly Duo, who invited PA Live! mainstay Chris Bohinski up for a rousing cover of the Queen classic, ‘Somebody to Love.’

The pre-recorded capstone of the annual competition, MC’d by Dave Kuharchik, was complete with humor and an immense display of heart and sheer pipes courtesy of the nine local performers who made it to the final round, all vying for the first-place win, as well as other prizes.

And while it could’ve been anyone’s game, Cindie Gunderman, mother of three and a grandmother, took home the top spot with her showstopping performance of ‘Alone’ by Heart that would have wowed Ann and Nancy Wilson.

Gunderman, 57, of Drums, was initially selected as an alternate, to step up to a finalists’ spot in the event someone else had to drop out of the competition. She took home a three-hour audio recording session, dinner for two at Ruth’s Chris and two tickets to the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

Second place went to Christian Brown, 25, of Scranton. Brown is no stranger to NEPA Sings, having crooned himself into the second-place spot at last year’s finals at the Garden Drive-In. Brown went home with a luxury suite and six tickets to a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins game.

Brown displayed incredible range, especially in the higher registers, as he sang ‘I’ve Told You Now’ by Sam Smith in a performance that would’ve been right at home on American Idol or a sold-out stadium.

A Cause for CASA

While NEPA Sings unites the region and celebrates the vast aptitude for the arts its residents possess, another aspect of the show is to support the capacity for caring demonstrated by CASA of Luzerne County. Billed to, “Lift up a child’s voice, a child’s life,” all proceeds for the annual NEPA Sings competitions go directly back into CASA of Luzerne County and its programs.

CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) for Children is a certified 501(c)(3) non-profit that works to build, “a community in which every abused and neglected child in Luzerne County has a safe, permanent, loving home and the support to become a healthy, empowered adult,” according to its website. CASA is a national association the currently has programs in 49 states, and operates almost entirely on the work of volunteer advocates and generous donations and fundraising efforts.

Mary Kay Pivovarnik, Executive Director of CASA’s Luzerne County chapter said, “I think it’s incredible that we’re able to come out and all be together and really celebrate this dedication to our advocates and all the hard work they do. This is another way to give our kids a voice, by having a singing competition.”

And with quite the turnout, as dozens of cars showed up, she said, “It’s great because they get to not only enjoy the music and the singers, but they get to hear the message of CASA. So, it’s all combined and what better way to see it than on the big-screen at the drive-in? It’s such a unique experience.”

And while she admitted a little hesitance to see herself up on that screen, she was sincere and spoke from the heart, offering gratitude to the judges, participants, sponsors, and of course, CASA’s selfless volunteer advocates.

Pivovarnik also wanted to thank the sponsors of NEPA Sings, including PNC Bank and Geisinger Health Systems, who come back year after year as presenting sponsors. “They really care about our organization,” she said.

For those who couldn’t make it to this year’s show, it will be available on YouTube starting today under “NEPA Sings 2022.”