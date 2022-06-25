Abortion rights demonstrators gather outside Luzerne County Courthouse

Helen Davis, right, addresses other demonstrators during Friday’s abortion rights rally outside the Luzerne County Courthouse.

Bill Dixon, top center, speaks about his support for abortion rights during Friday evening’s rally outside the Luzerne County Courthouse. Dixon, who is a Plymouth Borough councilman, encouraged those concerned about their rights to vote — and run for office.

WILKES-BARRE — As reactions pour in around the nation to the Supreme Court’s ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade, Action Together NEPA and their supporters rallied together under a united platform: Bans Off Our Bodies.

Protestors took to the Luzerne County Courthouse steps with their signs, buttons and other regalia to share the microphone, speak their minds, chant, march, and support one another.

Under bellows of, “Abortion is healthcare” and “My body, my choice,” the people presented their ideas and platforms.

“We’ll continue to lobby and elect representatives at every level of government who will protect the abortion rights and increase access in our communities in our Commonwealth and in our nation,” Action Together NEPA Executive Director Alisha Hoffman-Mirilovich said.

“We will not go back.”

Hoffman-Mirilovich continued on to lay out future plans. “So, the next step is to get out, knock on some doors, register voters and make sure that we turn out to vote,” she said.

And while it was acknowledged that all elections matter, local included, Action Together NEPA and those in attendance have their sights set on getting Attorney General Josh Shapiro elected governor in the fall, going so far as to offer those in attendance help in registering to vote or updating their registration if need be.

Shapiro, the Democratic nominee for Pennsylvania’s highest office, made his stance clear via his Twitter Friday morning.

“I will not let our daughters grow up in a world where they have fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers had in Pennsylvania,” one post read.

Meanwhile he took aim at Republican candidate Doug Mastriano, who Shapiro said, “will ban abortion with no exceptions,” as the Supreme Court ruling now makes abortion a state matter, rather than federal.

“If Mastriano wins, we’re Mississippi,” one protestor outside the courthouse offered, referring to the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling at the center of Friday’s court decision.

Dr. Helen Davis, an associate professor in Wilkes University’s English department and a Mountain Top resident also took some time on the microphone.

“I’m here because the Supreme Court decision that was announced today impacts all of us. I’m very concerned about the futures for my students, for my child, for all us,” she said.

Davis recognized that there are lives at stake and said that this decision rolls back civil rights half a century.

And while the wounds of this decision are fresh, Davis said that she’s been concerned for some time now.

“I have been afraid of this day since 2016,” she remarked. “We have known that this was coming since the draft was leaked. So, even though we knew it was coming, it’s still incredibly painful, I have been in tears. I have many other people that I know who have been in tears, who are afraid, who are frustrated.”

Another attendee, Deborah Williams of Plymouth, offered an all too real account of her own experiences.

“I came out because I am fighting for a woman’s right to have a safe and legal abortion, which is something that I have had,” she remarked, visibly upset. “And I don’t want young women to lose this right. It’s actually frightening. I cried today when I heard the Supreme Court overturned (Roe v. Wade). I knew it was coming but it makes me sad because it’s only one of many rights they are gonna take away from us.”

Williams, now 66, said that she made the decision to have an abortion in the 1980’s. “I didn’t want children,” she said. “It was an accident.” She encouraged all young women, those in attendance and at home to get out and vote to protect and preserve their rights.

Action Together NEPA also staged protests at the Lackawanna County Courthouse in Scranton and the Columbia County Courthouse in Bloomsburg. There is also a voting rights rally set for Tuesday from 5-8 p.m. at 133 N. River St.