🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Reactions flowed from all levels of government on Friday’s announcement of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization and the dismantling of the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling, which had protected access to abortion.

Gov. Tom Wolf

“First and most importantly, it is critical that everyone understands that abortion services are available and unharmed in Pennsylvania by today’s Supreme Court action. Providers may still provide reproductive health care services and patients should continue the health care plan they’ve developed with their physicians.

“Nonetheless, I am deeply disappointed in today’s Supreme Court opinion and the impact this decision will have nationwide. The right to bodily autonomy — and privacy as a whole — is under attack in this country. We must do more to protect the rights of women and pregnant people in every state across the country that doesn’t have a governor willing to wield their veto pen.

“As we approach a critical election cycle here in Pennsylvania, I cannot stress enough how important it is to exercise your personal right to vote. Elections matter.

“This decision did not happen overnight. Right-wing extremists have been strategically planning to dismantle decades long decisions to further their agendas and divide our country with policies designed to infringe upon our freedoms. They have done so one vote at a time, one election at a time across our beloved nation. We cannot allow this to continue.

“Americans are feeling defeated and angry today, and I don’t blame them. However, as long as I am governor, I vow to protect abortion access and reproductive health care in Pennsylvania.

“To women and pregnant people in surrounding states and across the country where this isn’t the case, you are safe here in the commonwealth.”

Since taking office, Gov. Wolf has championed abortion access by vetoing three different anti-abortion bills passed by Pennsylvania’s General Assembly and vowed to veto the rest.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Scranton

“Today’s decision upends almost a half century of legal precedent and rips away a constitutional right that generations of women have known their entire lives.

“This dangerous ruling won’t end abortions in this country, but it will put women’s lives at risk. And make no mistake — this is not the end goal, it’s just the beginning.

“Republicans in Congress want to pass federal legislation to completely ban abortion. Our daughters and granddaughters should not grow up with fewer rights than their mothers.”

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Lehigh Valley

“The U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling on Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization restores the American people’s ability to determine abortion laws through their elected representatives, as the Constitution requires.

“Precedents that are wrongly decided should be overturned, just as Brown v. Board of Education was right to overturn Plessy v. Ferguson.

“This ruling is a win for the unborn, the Constitution, and democratic governance.”

U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, D-Moosic

“Enabling women to choose whether and when to have a family is critical to their personal liberty and to promoting safe and healthy families.

“Today’s jarring Supreme Court ruling erases reproductive rights that have been in place for five decades. It instantly shifts the decision to state capitals so that reproductive rights now depend entirely on where a person lives.

“All women should have the right to make their own reproductive choices – no matter their zip code – and I will continue to advocate for these rights.

“Congress, in the meantime, must keep working to expand women’s access to health care and family planning services.”

U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser, R-Dallas

“It’s understood that this is a very sensitive and personal issue. The court, by overturning Roe v. Wade, has returned to its constitutional position of maintaining neutrality on the issue of abortion.

States now need to craft legislation with respect to all human rights of the mother, father and the unborn. In most states, nothing has changed on the issue. In some states, very late term abortions are now prohibited, with the exception of if the life of the mother is at risk.

As I am pro-life, I hope states, and the people, pass legislation which assists new parents and single mothers with newborn programs and adoption options.”

U.S. Rep. Fred Keller, R-Williamsport

“Today’s historic decision ushers in a new era of pro life protections for the unborn not seen in half a century.

“I commend the Supreme Court for its fortitude — amid threats of attacks and harassment from the radical left — to make the right decision and return this issue back to the states where it belongs. Most importantly, this ruling invalidates Roe v. Wade which was wrongly decided nearly 50 years ago.

“Nothing is more important than life. Our Creator has a plan for every single one of us, and I will continue to fight in Congress against the left’s attempts to pass extreme legislation that allows for late-term abortions and taxpayer funded procedures.”

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, Democratic candidate for governor

“Our next governor will decide whether abortion remains legal in our Commonwealth — I will defend the freedom of Pennsylvania women to make decisions over their own bodies.”

“While we expected we’d face this devastating ruling — this is a tragic day for our country, as a woman’s freedom to choose now depends on the state in which she lives.

“Abortion is still legal in Pennsylvania, but whether it remains legal depends entirely on who we elect as our next Governor.

“Our state Legislature is poised to pass a law banning abortion in Pennsylvania, and my extremist opponent Doug Mastriano would sign that bill into law as Governor. Mastriano wants to dictate how Pennsylvanians live their lives – he has said he wants to ban all abortion, with no exceptions for rape, incest, or the life of the mother, and that he wants to throw doctors and nurses in jail for providing reproductive health care. Mastriano wants to take away Pennsylvanians’ freedoms – the freedom to make decisions over your own body and the freedom to decide when and how to start a family.

“As Governor, I will veto any bill that restricts a woman’s right to choose. Our next Governor will decide whether abortion remains legal in our Commonwealth – I will defend the freedom of Pennsylvania women to make decisions over their own bodies.”

Pa. Sen. Doug Mastriano,Republican candidate for governor

“Roe v. Wade is rightly relegated to the ash heap of history. As the abortion debate returns to the states, Pennsylvania must be prepared to lead the nation in being a voice for the voiceless.

“While this decision by the U.S. Supreme Court is a triumph for innocent life, it must not take our focus away from the key issues facing Pennsylvania families.

“Pennsylvanians will not be distracted by the hysterics of the left as they exploit this ruling to try to fulfill their far-left agenda. As they struggle with all-time record-high inflation, the people care deeply about the price of gas and groceries, as well as out-of-control crime and good-paying jobs — which is exactly why I will prioritize these issues as their governor.”

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman,Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate

“Deciding how and when to become a mother is a decision that should always be made by a woman and her doctor — not politicians.

“If there were any doubts left about what’s at stake in this race, it became crystal clear today. The right to an abortion will be on the ballot this November in Pennsylvania.

“I will protect abortion rights. Dr. Oz will take them away. It’s that simple.”

Dr. Mehmet Oz, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate

Mehmet Oz has previously stated that “The Court is right. Roe was wrongly decided.”

Jim Bognet, Republican candidate, 8th Congressional District

“Today is a huge victory for life. The pro-life movement has been working for this result for 49 years. We are thankful for this historic decision, but we must not stop fighting for life.

“State legislatures and Governors must ACT to protect our most vulnerable, assist expectant mothers, and create a culture of life.”

“One of the reasons I am running for Congress is because Matt Cartwright has abandoned pro-life voters in Pennsylvania. He once claimed to be moderate on abortion, but now is part of a pro-abortion caucus in Washington.

“Matt Cartwright has moved to the left on almost every issue important to NEPA. It’s time to replace him with someone who shares our values.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.