One of the vehicles involved in a motor vehicle accident on West Main Street in Plymouth on Saturday. There’s no word yet on injuries, or what may have caused the accident. The roadway is currently shut down.

Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken has confirmed that Saturday’s wreck on Main Street in Plymouth was fatal.

The coroner didn’t have any other details that he could confirm, but he did confirm that his office had been called to the scene of a car crash in the area of the Turkey Hill, which happened shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday evening.

Photos taken from the crash site appear to show two vehicles involved in the wreck, with one rolled over onto its roof.

The cars were apparently driven about 50 yards apart by the collision, according to a Times Leader reporter on the scene.

There’s no word yet at this time on what may have caused the accident, or on any additional injuries.

Stay tuned to the Times Leader for updates as they are made available.