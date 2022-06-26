🔊 Listen to this

One of my favorite books growing up was Alice in Wonderland. I especially loved the Cheshire Cat and find it amusing that this exchange between Alice and the Cat sums up my experience when I tell people that I moved here – on purpose – from California.

“We’re all mad here. I’m mad. You’re mad.” “How do you know I’m mad?” said Alice. “You must be,” said the Cat. “Or you wouldn’t have come here.”

I am a West Coast girl at heart. My parents were from Wyoming Valley, moved several times for my father’s job, and settled in California where I grew up in a small town on the Pacific Ocean close to San Francisco. Today, I work in the financial industry for New York Life, but my first career was in hotel and restaurant management in both Las Vegas and Maui.

When I felt I needed a change, I started a pet-sitting business that grew to over 1,000 clients, sold it and went to work for SolarCity, later bought by Tesla, where I worked as vice president of the inside sales division.

My mother had moved back to this area several years ago and asked if I would be interested in joining her. I am the youngest of six girls and adore my mother, so I decided to pack my things, move across the country and start a new life in Pennsylvania so that I could help her.

I officially settled here in January 2020, right before the pandemic hit which hampered my ability to meet people and get involved in the community. The lockdown gave me a chance to slow down and appreciate the incredible amount of natural beauty here, which I immediately fell in love with. Living near the Bear Creek Preserve, I regularly hike or bike ride on the D&L Trail and kayak.

When things began to open, I fell in love with the people. I find the people in this region genuine, accepting, and welcoming. I am not afraid to put myself out there, and my willingness to show up at events and participate in activities has allowed me to establish friendships and enjoy the company of many great people.

I also love the benefits of living near a mid-sized city like Wilkes-Barre. I can drive downtown and easily find parking, enjoy live music and great restaurants such as Bank & Vine which I consider the NAPA of NEPA because of its world-class chef. I love sitting outside at Franklin’s or Rodano’s on a beautiful day where the waiters and bartenders know you by name. I also found a tremendous gym, NEPA CrossFit, where I enjoy working out with its talented coaches and athletes.

I don’t understand when people say that there is nothing to do here because my calendar is booked out for weeks. There’s always something going on – festivals and events, trivia nights, farmers’ markets,hiking groups, galas. And maybe because I have the perspective of coming from a large city with bigger issues, I always feel safe in the downtown, day or night.

What impresses me the most about this area is the strong sense of community. People are willing to help others and get involved. The number of strong nonprofit organizations and the people willing to support them is amazing. I am fortunate to sit on the board of Junior Achievement NEPA and committees of organizations like Dress for Success, the Henry Cancer Center, Diamond City Partnership and the Luzerne County Democratic Party.

I miss some things about California. My sisters and friends are a plane ride away and the winters here are longer than I experienced on the West Coast. I plan on spending the month of January in California for years to come, and then it’s back home again to Northeast Pennsylvania.

I was recently asked what changes I would like to see made here. I would like to see people celebrate what is already here. To get “curiouser and curiouser,” as Alice did, about trying new things and seeing things from a new perspective.

I am grateful to have been accepted by this wonderful community. I plan to stay, set down my own roots and continue to enjoy all that this area has to offer.

Michelle Pack is an Associate Partner with BluDoor Financial of New York Life focusing on empowering business owners and individuals through financial literacy