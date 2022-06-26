Kids’ Fest designed to spotlight downtown in a child-friendly way

CJ Angelo, 2, looks up at the Wilkes-Barre Health Department’s Wheel of Health to see where his spin ends up. Watching are David Yonki from the Health Department and CJ’s grandmother, Debbie Wargo.

Briella Vasicak, 3, sits inside of a Wilkes-Barre City fire truck with her mother Cassie watching. The city fire department brought the truck over to Kids’ Fest on Saturday.

Arabella Kastner is embraced by Elsa, from the Frozen movies, at Kids’ Fest on Saturday.

WILKES-BARRE — As her grandson CJ received his brand-new toy for spinning the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department’s prize wheel, Debbie Wargo said that she had been looking for new things for her grandson to do.

“This is all kind of new to us,” Wargo said at Saturday’s Downtown Discoveries Kids’ Fest in Midtown Village. “We haven’t had much to do these last few years.”

That’s the idea behind Kids’ Fest, debuted last year by the Diamond City Partnership to a very positive response: to provide the youth of the area with a great day of fun, while also shining a spotlight on the businesses and organizations here in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“We had to activate the downtown in different ways,” said Susan Magnotta, the director of marketing and development at Diamond City Partnership. “We wanted to have a free event for the public to bring the kids downtown.”

Based on the size of Saturday’s crowd, the DCP’s mission definitely seemed to pan out: even before Kids’ Fest’s 11 a.m. start time, a line of children and parents were already waiting to get a jump on the fun and check out all of the activities waiting for them inside Midtown Village.

A number of the downtown’s best and brightest organizations and businesses came prepared with games, activities and prizes up for grabs, including Building Blocks Learning Center, the YMCA, the Sordoni Art Gallery and plenty more.

Keenan McLaughlin, 4, was having himself a great time at the Building Blocks tent, where they had chalk for drawing and a hopscotch grid set up, which McLaughlin nailed in one try.

When asked about his favorite part of the afternoon so far, McLaughlin pointed right to where he was standing, at the foot of the hopscotch game.

Food and refreshments were provided in the form of pizza and Rita’s Italian Ice — all free for the children.

While the children were drawing or getting their face painted, a couple special guests dropped by Midtown Village to say hello and join in on the fun.

Elsa, from the Frozen series of movies, drew one of the longest lines of the afternoon, as the kids all flocked to meet the princess and sing songs with her.

Kids’ Fest was also graced by the presence of Tux from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, much to the delight of his many fans.

Clearly, five-year-old Cameron Evans had been waiting for Tux since he arrived in Midtown Village earlier on Saturday; Evans had a Penguins hat and a Tux figure in hand as he greeted the mascot.

According to Evans, he’ll be seeing Tux again very shortly, too.

“Tux is coming to my birthday party,” Evans said.

Watching the turnout and all the fun being had was Diamond City Partnership Executive Director Larry Newman.

“We’re really excited to be able to provide this program as a gift to the community,” Newman said. “The whole idea is to get people re-familiarized and reconnected with the downtown … this is the first step.”

As Newman mentioned, the good times aren’t coming to an end once Kids’ Fest comes to an end Saturday. Rather, there’s still a whole month of fun planned to keep the children entertained and to provide a boost to the downtown’s businesses.

On the way in to Kids’ Fest, everyone was given a Downtown Discoveries “passport” containing a list of things to do and places to visit. The passport is essentially a scavenger hunt, with prizes awaiting for the children adventurous enough to complete the passport’s challenges.

Some of those challenged include making prize stops at sites around Wilkes-Barre, taking part in activities like the upcoming Rockin’ the River series of concerts, solving riddles on Public Square and completing fitness challenges.

“The scavenger hunt will go on from now through the end of July,” Magnotta explained. “That’s what really is meant to being people downtown, to reintroduce them to the downtown.”

Magnotta’s DCP colleague Colleen Logan, who was volunteering and serving up Italian ice (undoubtedly a key stop in Midtown Village on a hot June day), pointed out that, with Saturday’s event being geared toward young children, it was an opportunity to bring a whole new generation into downtown Wilkes-Barre.

“I think it’s important to see, with the children, we’re going to start from the beginning,” Logan said. “Our parents were always going downtown, everything was downtown.

“Once we start again with the kids, we’re going to bring that love of Wilkes-Barre back.”