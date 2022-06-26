Henry Brown is buried Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery without a headstone

🔊 Listen to this

Some of the individuals working to secure a marker for the gravesite of Henry Brown in the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery. From left: Kathleen Smith, Shawnee Fort chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution; Tony Brooks, Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society; Karen Komorek, Shawnee Fort chapter of DAR; and Constance Wynn.

WILKES-BARRE — Inside the confines of the Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery lies a man who risked life and limb to assist escaped slaves along the Underground Railroad.

Henry Brown, a Wilkes-Barre resident and businessman, doesn’t have a headstone marking his resting place inside the cemetery. Thanks to the efforts of several local organizations and interested people, that may be changing.

“We want to highlight what he did,” said Kathleen Smith from the Shawnee Fort chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, one of the groups working to bring a grave marker to Brown’s burial spot. “Henry was a hard-working man, and he did this for his community.”

An article from the May 31, 1938 edition of the Wilkes-Barre Record contains an interview with Brown’s daughter Essbella (census records show her name spelled as “Isabella”) who told the reporter that her father would house escaped slaves in the basement of their home on East Northampton Street before the group of escapees continued to their next stop.

In the context of the Underground Railroad, Wilkes-Barre has long been known as the home of abolitionist William Camp Gildersleeve, who helped escaped slaves make their way through Northeastern Pennsylvania or, if they chose to settle in Wilkes-Barre, provided them with work.

The difference between Gildersleeve and Henry Brown? Brown was a Black man, adding to the already present danger he put himself in by aiding escaped slaves in direct violation of the Fugitive Slave Act.

“They said that Gildersleeve was ‘rid out of town on a rail’,” Smith said. “Could you imagine what they would have done to Brown if he got caught?”

Smith said that she stumbled onto Brown’s story in June of 2020, and learned that his burial plot, which she said was along the fence that separated Wilkes-Barre City Cemetery from Hollenback Cemetery, had gone unmarked in the years since his passing on Aug. 13, 1884; census records indicate he would have been around the age of 84 when he died.

“I don’t remember how I found the story, but I’m glad I did,” Smith said.

The census records, taken from 1850 through 1880, depict Brown as a man of many trades: a teamsters, a whitewasher, a carpenter.

But, above all else, Brown has now come to be recognized most prominently for his activities then undetected by any census taker: his brave devotion to aiding escaped slaves find their way to safety and freedom.

An article taken from the Harrisburg State Journal dated Aug. 23, 1884, 10 days after Brown died, says that he “rendered able assistance by furnishing food and shelter for those who made their escape from bondage and came here via the U.G.R.R. (Underground Railroad).”

The article from the Wilkes-Barre Record goes into greater detail about Brown’s activities along the Underground Railroad through an interview with Brown’s daughter, who at that point was celebrating her 102nd birthday.

Headlined “Woman, 102, Says Parents Hid Escaped Slaves Here,” Isabella Brown is quoted right at the top of the story:

“No, I wasn’t a slave during the Civil War, but it still stands out in my mind, how in the dark of the night my father and mother used to hide slaves smuggled into Wilkes-Barre in the cellar of their home on Northampton Street, between Welles and Lincoln Street.”

Brown’s daughter recounted that her father would start down to Harrisburg from Wilkes-Barre with a truck full of hay. Halfway there, he would meet with “Uncle Sam Jones,” and load escaped slaves underneath the hay bales to take them back north to Wilkes-Barre.

He would sneak the slaves into his basement through a trap door, and then see them on their way to Montrose.

Through Smith’s research, she found another unique historical tie to the Brown family: Henry’s daughter Sarah, according to records obtained through Smith’s research, was married to a Moses Morris at the time of her death.

It was discovered that Morris served in the Civil War as part of the 54th Massachusetts Infantry Regiment, one of the Union Army’s first African-American regiments to serve in the war. This regiment was immortalized in the 1989 film “Glory.”

Now, almost 120 years after Brown’s passing, the effort is underway to bring a marker to Brown’s grave, to ensure that a man responsible for aiding and likely saving the lives of many through his work could be more than just an unmarked grave in the city cemetery.

In this effort, the Shawnee chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution is being joined by a number of partnering groups to bring a marker to Brown’s grave.

“We are proud to collaborate with the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Sons of the Union Veterans, the City Cemetery Committee and the Center for Antislavery Studies,” said Tony Brooks, the director and curator of the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society, also partnering in the efforts to secure Brown a grave marker.

“The mission of the Preservation Society is to educate the public on local history … we’re hoping to hold a public education program and a dedication for Mr. Brown.”

Both Brooks and Smith said that they are accepting monetary donations, and are also working to spread the word around so that anyone interested in this fascinating bit of local history could help out.

The plan right now, according to Smith, is to hold a dedication ceremony in August of next year, to mark the month in which Brown passed away.

“We’re hoping to hold some fundraisers, and we could love to get donations,” Smith said.

The efforts of the DAR, of the Preservation Society and of everyone involved in this push to recognize Brown has been applauded by several members of the local community, including Constance Wynn.

A longtime historian for the Wilkes-Barre chapter of the NAACP and a board member for the group Rediscovering Ancestry Through Culture and Education (also known as the RACE Team), Wynn said that she was happy to hear of the efforts to mark Brown’s grave.

“I am so proud of the DAR and the Preservation Society, that they found and are acting on this information,” Wynn said. “I respect what they are doing and am happy to assist in any way that I can.

“To bring another African-American gentleman out of the darkness and into the light of day … I am over-the-moon thrilled.”