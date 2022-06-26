NEPA-based podcaster Corcoran talks about growing his brand, partnering with Times Leader Media Group

Times Leader Media Group Publisher Kerry Miscavage and #OnTheStacks founder and host Bill Corcoran Jr. hold up a sign for the popular podcast outside the Times Leader building on East Market Street. ‘I’m extremely happy to bring this podcast content to timesleader.com as the original storytellers of this valley,’ Miscavage said.

Bill Corcoran Jr. is seen atop the Times Leader Media Group’s building on East Market Street in Wilkes-Barre. ‘To be recognized by a media company with a 100+ year history of journalism and media, and to know that I am able to bring value to the TL’s audience is a really cool feeling,’ he said.

WILKES-BARRE — It all started with a photo.

A whimsical picture of Bill Corcoran Jr. sitting on a massive stack of envelopes at his family’s venerable printing business three years ago quickly blossomed into a social media campaign that evolved into a wildly popular podcast that has developed a loyal following throughout the region and beyond.

Now, Corcoran is looking to bring his hit #OnTheStacks to an even wider audience through a new partnership with the Times Leader Media Group.

Full episodes of #OnTheStacks, together with behind-the-scenes videos and other special content, can be found at www.timesleader.com/onthestacks.

New episodes will be posted each Wednesday evening.

“I was humbled and honored when TL Publisher Kerry Miscavage approached me about partnering together,” Corcoran said.

“To be recognized by a media company with a 100+ year history of journalism and media, and to know that I am able to bring value to the TL’s audience is a really cool feeling,” he added. “This is my first major partnership with any media entity and I am proud that it is a media company here in my hometown.”

It also draws on skills Corcoran honed in college, where he began as a journalism major before completing a his degree in public relations.

“Media is in my DNA,” he added.

Miscavage recognized that talent, which is what drew her to the idea of partnering with Corcoran.

“I really appreciate that Bill created #OnTheStacks podcast as a passion project beyond the scope of his everyday work,” she said.

“His interview style is smooth, laid back and paves the way for good storytelling of people making a difference in Northeastern Pennsylvania.”

Executive Editor Joe Soprano agreed.

“I’ve seen how popular Bill’s podcasts have become among local people on social media, thanks to his engaging style and interesting selection of guests,” Soprano said. “He’s a true natural, and I’m thrilled that we will be able to bring #OnTheStacks to our growing audience at timesleader.com.”

About that photo

In February 2019, Corcoran posted a photo of himself sitting on a pallet of thousands of envelopes.

“To be honest, it was just a silly behind the scenes photo on the production floor at my family business, Corcoran Printing,” he said.

But it struck a chord, generating much buzz and engagement on social media.

“The next week I posted another similar photo of myself sitting on a pallet of 19,000 booklets. I also did a slow-motion video of me running and jumping up onto the pallet,” Corcoran recalled.

Again, it proved popular, “and multiple people were commenting saying they wanted to come ‘do that,’” he said.

Then, lightning struck: Mark Harris, a sales manager Corcoran had worked with at a previous job, sent a lighthearted message asking “can I come jump on dem stacks with you?”

That led to yet another popular photo, and now a name.

“I took Mark’s words and came up with the name #OnTheStacks and I put a hashtag in front of it, thinking that anybody that ever clicked on or searched the hashtag on social media would be able to find any and all content I ever posted,” he said. “Anyone that asked to come get a photo, I basically told them yes.”

A hit on his hands

Corcoran’s plan was to have one person per week come have their photo taken, and he would post the photo together with a few lines about who they are and what they do.

“I would often end the wording of the post with, ‘Who’s up next?!’ And naturally it got more people to become interested and wondering who was next,” he said.

It was the question people kept asking him, online and in person.

“I would tell them, ‘you’ll have to check my social media next week to find out.’”

Interest in his posts on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn grew.’

“In a few short weeks, I had a list of easily 50+ people — mostly business/entrepreneur/community leader-type people, which when you do the math, that’s one year’s worth of guests,” he said.

Expanding interest

Interest in being featured expanded rapidly, including Mark Gullett, a former Vice President of Marketing for the Philadelphia 76ers, asking how he could get his photo #OnTheStacks.

That is when professional photographer Darren Elias, whose photos are seen with this article, got involved.

“In a casual conversation with Darren, I mentioned that Mark was coming up from New Jersey and Darren suggested that he take the photos and volunteered to do a couple shoots for free, and if it (#OnTheStacks) ever goes somewhere more, we would discuss payment,” Corcoran said.

“Of course I said yes.”

After posting Elias’ professional photos, “the floodgates opened in terms of people reaching out to be part of it,” Corcoran said.

Photos evolve into a podcast

A year passed, and Corcoran was still posting photos.

His audience wanted more.

“Multiple followers suggested an audio podcast or YouTube video show interviewing these people so they can learn more about them other than the few sentences I would throw up the social media post,” he said.

He decided to launch a podcast, buying some mics and recording equipment. Within a few weeks he had recorded the first four episodes.

The first episode launched on March 3, 2020. On March 9, 2022, he added full video to the show starting with the 100th episode.

Some notable guests have included:

• Matt McGloin, former Penn State & NFL (Raiders) Quarterback

• Mia Hopkins, #6 of the World Famous Harlem Globetrotters

• Todd Carmichael, Co-Founder and CEO of La Colombe Coffee Roasters

• Rob Nelson, Founder of Big League Chew Bubble Gum

• Paul Clifford, CEO, Penn State Alumni Association

The show is now available in two formats: audio only on all major podcast platforms and full video on YouTube — and obviously now at timesleader.com/onthestacks.

Again, audience feedback was critical to the podcast’s growth and evolution.

“I also listened and constantly asked my listeners how it can be better,” Corcoran said. “I took any and all feedback from anyone that was willing to give me any, and I would tweak the content along the way — and I still do this.”

‘Part of something’

“My idea was to build something much larger than myself. Everybody wants to feel like they’re part of ‘something.’ Something that they can relate and connect to,” Corcoran said. “So that’s what I set out to do with the brand: build a community of like minded individuals who feel like they’re connected to something bigger than themselves. To learn, grow, and follow your passions and purpose in life.”

It’s also about presenting meaningful stories, Corcoran explained.

“The podcast is not about somebody’s business or organization. It’s about authentic people. Nobody cares or wants to hear a commercial for your business. People want to hear why you do what you do, how you do it, and everything in between. That’s the content I’m after.”

For that reason, Corcoran says he doesn’t focus on analytics, but on creating valuable content.

“I’ve had several people tell me that my podcast literally changed their life. I never thought I could have that type of impact and up until this point in my life, I don’t think anyone has ever told me that I changed their life,” he said. “When people ask me why I do this podcast, that’s why.”

‘It takes a team’

Corcoran also stresses that the podcasts aren’t about him — “nothing about me, it’s all about the guest” — and that the endeavor has been anything but a solo effort.

“It takes a team to run this ship,” he said. “I’m grateful for their hard work, expertise, guidance, and most importantly, patience with me.”

That team is made up of Executive Producer Jimmy T. Martin, Producer/Audio Editor/Engineer Dave Thackara, Producer/Videographer/Video Editor Eric Curtis, and Photographer Darren Elias.

New partnership with TL

In that spirit, Corcoran sees the Times Leader partnership as a “win-win,” which will help #OnTheStacks reach a new and wider audience while providing tremendous value to the TL audience.

Miscavage agreed.

“I’m extremely happy to bring this podcast content to timesleader.com as the original storytellers of this valley,” she said.

“It just makes sense. It’s great quality, contemporary and relevant to our community.”