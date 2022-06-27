🔊 Listen to this

HANOVER TWP. — The Luzerne County Coroner’s Office identified James Mahon, 86, of Plymouth, as the person killed in a vehicle crash on West Main Street, Plymouth, on Saturday.

An autopsy by pathologist Dr. Charles Siebert revealed Mahon died from multiple traumatic injuries due to being struck by a motor vehicle. The manner of death was listed as accidental.

Mahon was pronounced dead at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Hospital in Plains Township at 5:34 p.m. Saturday, according to the coroner’s office.

Plymouth police with assistance from state police at Wilkes-Barre are continuing the investigation that involved at least three vehicles on West Main Street.

The crash happened at about 4:12 p.m. in the area of South Center Avenue and the Turkey Hill store where a sport utility vehicle came to rest on its roof.