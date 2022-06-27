🔊 Listen to this

LARKSVILLE — Harry Hammel, spokesperson for Sheetz, said more than 100 local residents are expected to attend Wednesday’s grand opening of its new store on Route 11.

Hammel said Sheetz will offer customers free coffee and soda for the entire grand opening day.

And Hammel added, one lucky attendee will win free “Sheetz for a Year.”

The new store is located at 568 E. Main St., Larksville.

The grand opening festivities will begin outside the store at 9 a.m. with multiple prizes awarded — including the grand prize giveaway of free “Sheetz for a Year” – the value of $2,500 in a Sheetz gift card. No purchase is necessary to win.

The store’s official ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for 10:45 a.m.

Hammel said Sheetz will donate $2,500 to the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Pennsylvania Regional Food Bank, which provides food to alleviate hunger and promote proper nutrition, particularly among children and the elderly. The Food Bank serves four counties in Northeast Pennsylvania — Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna, and Wyoming.

Customers attending the grand opening are encouraged to donate a non-perishable food item to the nonprofit. Those who donate will receive a Sheetz branded thermal bag, limit one per customer while supplies last from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

A second donation of $2,500 will also be presented to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania. A proud supporter of the Special Olympics for more than 30 years, Sheetz also extends its support to the organization through product donations and event volunteers.

Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards, Sheetz will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order menu at this location where customers can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.

Sheetz currently operates 650 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.

The new Sheetz will have seating both inside and outside the store, the ability to fuel 12 vehicles at one time and will contain 6,070 square feet. The newest Sheetz will also feature a new store design, which includes many enhanced restaurant and convenience features.

The site formerly was occupied by Classic Pizza, which was destroyed by fire in June, 2021.

Classic Pizza and another empty building and a strip mall were demolished to make way for the new store.

Reach Bill O'Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.