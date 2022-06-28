🔊 Listen to this

HAZLETON — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $590,000 from the Monday, June 27, drawing was sold in Hazleton.

The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers — 3-16-26-29-32-47 — to win the $590,000 jackpot prize, less applicable withholding. Turkey Hill, 7 Airport Road, Hazleton, earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Winning tickets purchased at a Lottery retailer should immediately be signed on the back.

Online winnings automatically appear in a player’s account after the claim has been processed. To initiate an online prize claim, winners should call 1-800-692-7481. Players may visit palottery.com for more information about how to file a claim.

More than 22,300 other Match 6 Lotto tickets also won prizes in the drawing. Players are reminded to check every ticket, every time.

Pennsylvania Lottery players have options to purchase their Match 6 tickets online or by visiting a retailer. Players can find lottery-selling locations closest to them by visiting the Find a Retailer section of the Lottery’s website.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.