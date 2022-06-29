🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has announced that all driver license and photo centers, including its full-service center in Harrisburg, will be closed Saturday, July 2, through Monday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

Customers may still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through PennDOT’s Driver and Vehicle Services website — www.dmv.pa.gov.

Driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and include driver’s license, photo ID and vehicle registration renewals; driver-history services; changes of address; driver license and vehicle registration restoration letters; ability to pay driver license or vehicle insurance restoration fee; driver license and photo ID duplicates; and driver exam scheduling.

There are no additional fees for using online services.

A complete listing of PennDOT driver and photo license center closings in 2022 is available online.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.

