🔊 Listen to this

Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, Inc., Wednesday welcomed one of the largest crowds he has seen at a Sheetz grand opening. Sheetz opened its Sheetz sore #651 — the sixth in Luzerne County — at Route 11 in Larksville. The crowd was estimated to be between 250 and 300 people.

Nick Ruffner, Public Relations Manager for Sheetz, Inc., at right holding a microphone, announces a $2,500 donation to local representatives of Special Olympics Pennsylvania at Wednesday’s grand opening of the new Sheetz n Route 11 in Larksville.

LARKSVILLE — When Dolly Coleman was announced as the winner of a $2,500 “Sheetz for a Year” gift certificate, the question was obvious — but her answer was even more obvious.

“Gas,” is what Coleman said she would use 90% of the gift certificate for, given the high prices at the pump. “This is great. I never expected to win.”

Coleman lives in Berwick, but she has family living near the new Sheetz on Route 11 in Larksville, so she decided to take a ride up and attend Wednesday’s grand opening of Sheetz Store No. 651.

Nick Ruffner, public relations manager for Sheetz, Inc., said the crowd of between 250 and 300 people was one of the largest he has ever seen at a store opening.

“We are really impressed with the crowd today,” Ruffner said. “They appreciate having us in their neighborhood, and we look forward to serving them for a long time.”

Customers were offered free coffee and fountain drinks all day, Ruffner said.

Seana McHenry, store manager, gathered her team and cut the ribbon, officially opening the new store that will be open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Ruffner also presented two other $2,500 checks: one to local representatives and participants of Special Olympics Pennsylvania, and the other to representatives of the Harry & Jeannette Weinberg Food Bank. Sheetz has supported Special Olympics for more than three decades. The Food Bank serves four counties in Northeast Pennsylvania — Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna and Wyoming.

The new store is located at 568 E. Main St., Larksville, near the Carey Avenue Bridge.

Named a Best Regional Fast Food Chain by USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice travel awards, Ruffner said Sheetz will offer its award-winning Made-to-Order menu at this location where customers can order any of Sheetz’s customized specialty drinks or food items around the clock.

Sheetz currently operates 651 store locations across Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio and Maryland, with all locations open 24/7, 365 days a year.

The new Sheetz features seating both inside and outside the store, the ability to fuel 12 vehicles at one time and contains 6,070 square feet. The newest Sheetz also features a new store design, which includes many enhanced restaurant and convenience features.

The site formerly was occupied by Classic Pizza, which was destroyed by fire in June, 2021.

Classic Pizza and another empty building and a strip mall were demolished to make way for the new store.

Sheetz worked with PennDOT to install a new traffic signal. On Wednesday, traffic appeared to flow without incident.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.