PLAINS TWP. — Skeletal human remains from what is believed to be a white male were discovered in a wooded area along Route 115 in the area of East Mountain Boulevard in Plains Township.

Master Trooper Deanna Piekanski said state police at Wilkes-Barre and the Luzerne County district attorney’s office are investigating. The county coroner’s office was at the scene earlier, Piekanski said.

A press release issued by the county coroner’s office Wednesday evening confirmed the findings.

According to the release, the remains, confirmed to be human, were located at approximately 10 a.m. on Tuesday morning in a wooded area near the entrance ramp to get to Interstate 81 northbound from Route 115.

The scene was processed by a state police Forensic Services Unit from Troop P on Wednesday, along with the Mercyhurst University Anthropology Forensic Scene Recovery Team, and the remains were recovered.

An initial assessment of the remains indicated that the deceased was a white male, with a possible age range of 25 to 40 years old. The coroner’s release said that an initial assessment of the remains has determined that they had been at the location were they were found for less than two years.

The identity of the deceased has yet to be confirmed at this point; the remains will be taken to the Mercyhurst Anthropology Lab for future examination, and a DNA sample will be submitted to a forensic DNA lab.

There’s no word on the cause or manner of death at this time.

The state police at Wilkes-Barre Crime Unit is the lead investigative agency on this incident, and any further information about the case will be issued through them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the state police at 570-821-4110.