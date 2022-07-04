🔊 Listen to this

Editor’s note: This is the second report in a three-day series further examining the impacts of Luzerne County government union contracts adopted last week.

With 58 of Luzerne County’s 110 budgeted Children and Youth caseworker positions currently vacant, officials are optimistic a newly approved union contract with higher compensation will help fill positions.

The new contract boosts the starting salary for the entry-level “caseworker 1” position from $32,418 to $39,000, the county human resources department said.

More experienced “caseworker 2” positions will start at $43,500 — an increase of $4,544 from the previous $38,956.

Based on the 37.5-hour work week, this will elevate the hourly rate from $16.62 to of $20 for caseworker 1s and from $19.98 to $22.32 for caseworker 2s.

“I am thankful county council recognized the need for change and supported the salary increases,” said Acting Children and Youth Administrator Kelly Gaughan. “I am hopeful this will help us rebuild our agency, retain the dedicated staff who serve the community and attract new professionals to this field.”

Eileen Song, a citizen member of the county’s volunteer Children and Youth Advisory Board, said she is “thrilled and excited” with council’s action.

Song and three other advisory board members appeared at a council meeting last month to “express urgency” in addressing staffing needs at the agency.

Vacancies have forced existing caseworkers to perform the work of two or three people, which “sets them up for failure” in the inherently high-stress position, Song said.

“This gives us a fighting chance to pull out of this difficult situation,” Song said, reiterating that 80% of the agency’s costs are covered by state funding. “I hope this is a restart and that we can really build a good agency going forward.”

The county will be advertising openings at the new rates once the written union agreements are formally drafted and signed, officials said.

Other agencies

County Human Services Division Head Lynn Hill said she and her team appreciate council’s support of the new contracts, which also cover Teamsters Local 401-represented employees in Mental Health/Developmental Services and the Area Agency on Aging.

“We are hopeful that the increased salaries will help us recruit new team members and retain our valuable team members who have stayed with us throughout the pandemic and pushed through many trials and tribulations,” Hill said.

The new contracts in all three agencies establish increased minimum and maximum salaries for a lengthy series of pay ranges.

This year, employees will receive a 3% increase or the minimum salary for their pay range — whichever is greater.

If employees are receiving the 3%, only a portion will apply to their base pay rate.

Employees will receive a 3% increase in 2023, a 3% increase in 2024, and a 2.5% increase in 2025, although the contracts detail formulas that will be used to determine the portion factored into their base pay.

Tara Fox, the county’s Mental Health/Developmental Services administrator, echoed the sentiments of her colleagues, saying she is grateful for council’s decision. Her agency currently has five vacancies.

“We all worked hard to come to an agreement. My hope is that this will lead to greater staff retention and recruitment,” Fox said.

The county contributes approximately 5% toward the costs of Mental Health/Developmental Services, which annually provides mental health, developmental and early intervention services and support to more than 21,000 residents in Luzerne and Wyoming counties, including hundreds of children.

Agency on Aging Executive Director Mary Roselle said there are multiple openings in her agency, which does not require a contribution from the county’s general fund operating budget.

“I am very happy that council supported the contracts and that the salary increases will help us recruit individuals for open positions which we have been struggling to fill for some time and retain our current staff,” Roselle said.

Her agency performs assessments for residents seeking support services in their homes or assisted living/long-term care facilities. It also operates 17 active adult centers in Luzerne and Wyoming counties that provide a hot meal, education programs, socialization and evidence-based exercise and wellness programs.

