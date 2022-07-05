🔊 Listen to this

Quite literally everything from Wren is customizable, including cabinet styles, colors, appliances, storage solutions, countertops, sinks, faucets, accessories, and much, much more.

The new Wren Showroom features 65 on display kitchens, as well as customization spaces where customers can work with a designer and see their visions brought to life in 3D.

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — U.K.-based kitchen designer, manufacturer, and retailer Wren Kitchens, just opened its fifth U.S. store, in the former Babies ‘R’ Us location in the 3300 Wilkes-Barre Boulevard Plaza.

The 30,624-square-foot space features 65 kitchens on display — all fully customizable — as well as a behind-the-scenes training academy that emulates a real showroom for the purpose of training retail employees in real-world applications.

The new space also features 14 design stations where customers can sit down with experts to bring the kitchen of their dreams to life all from the comfort of a sofa and a large-screen monitor where they can watch their designs come together in 3D.

Customers can choose everything for their kitchen, from cabinet styles, colors, appliances, storage solutions, counter tops, sinks, faucets, accessories, and much, much more. Wren also offers flexible financing that can fit almost any budget.

The space, like all of Wren’s showrooms, is pet and child friendly and has play zones, baby changing facilities, a stroller park, and a relaxing coffee area.

General Showroom Manager of the new Wilkes-Barre showroom, Todd Grippo said: “We’re anticipating a flying start with our one-stop-showroom which will offer the community a kitchen remodeling experience as they’ve never experienced before. We have customers booked in for appointments, who are excited to explore the breathtaking showroom which will be truly inspirational in terms of hundreds of displays to view and world-class technology throughout each stage of their journey, including seeing their dream kitchen come to life with virtual reality.”

Grippo also noted that Wren Kitchens is already committed to Wilkes-Barre and giving back to the community investing, “in the local economy in terms of boosting employments opportunities ever further,” he said.

And Wren Kitchens is certainly no stranger to the area. Back in 2020, Wren opened a high-tech $15.4 million manufacturing facility in the Hanover Industrial Estates. The manufacturing plant created hundreds of jobs and the showroom is employing upwards of 30 more local residents.

The showroom is currently open for business and operates Monday through Saturday from 9a.m. to 8p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit wrenkitchens.com/us.