FAIRVIEW TWP. — Unified Sports Group and Connor McGovern, an offensive lineman with the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys, are teaming up for a benefit for two local organizations.

McGovern, a former Penn State standout, will sign autographs, have photos taken and be available for meet and greet opportunities beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, July 8 at the Broadway Tavern, 259 N. Mountain Blvd., Fairview Township.

The USG will provide items for purchase for the event and has agreed to donate $5 from all the items.

The donations will go to the family of Rob Wilson. He was diagnosed with the rare condition of Guilliane-Barre Syndrome, a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves and may be triggered by bacterial or viral infections. The condition can be painful, require dialysis, lead to paralysis and diminish one’s quality of life. Treatment helps, but there is no cure.

Donations also will go to the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project. A committee has been raising funds to improve city parks and make them more accessible to people with disabilities.